6607 Atrio Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly ceiling fan fireplace

You have to see this clean 2 bed, 1 bath home in New Port Richey. Large living room, eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace, ss appliances, ceiling fans, lots of shade, fenced yard and so much more. Call now!! $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.