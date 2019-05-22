All apartments in New Port Richey East
6607 Atrio Terrace
6607 Atrio Terrace

6607 Atrio Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

6607 Atrio Terrace, New Port Richey East, FL 34653
Hilltop Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You have to see this clean 2 bed, 1 bath home in New Port Richey. Large living room, eat in kitchen, family room with fireplace, ss appliances, ceiling fans, lots of shade, fenced yard and so much more. Call now!! $50 application fee each adult over 18. $125 processing fee at time of acceptance and renewal or termination of lease. Pet privilege Fee amount determined after completion of pet screening online at tenant expense.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have any available units?
6607 Atrio Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New Port Richey East, FL.
What amenities does 6607 Atrio Terrace have?
Some of 6607 Atrio Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6607 Atrio Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
6607 Atrio Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6607 Atrio Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 6607 Atrio Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace offer parking?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have a pool?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have accessible units?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6607 Atrio Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 6607 Atrio Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
