214 HOPKINS ST

Neptune Beach pool home just steps from the ocean! Enjoy maintenance free living with pool-care and lawn-care included. This 3 bed/2.5 bath beach cottage offers a backyard paradise with a pool, pavered patio, and beautiful landscaping. Inside is packed with upgrades including refinished hardwood floors and custom trim detail! The owner's suite is located in the back of the home and offers private access to the back deck and pool. Bonus living space at the front of the home offers tons of natural light and could be used as an office nook, play area, or sitting room. Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage and 6 driveway spots! Washer/Dryer provided. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Available mid-March.