All apartments in Neptune Beach
Find more places like 214 HOPKINS ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Neptune Beach, FL
/
214 HOPKINS ST
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

214 HOPKINS ST

214 Hopkins Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Neptune Beach
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

214 Hopkins Street, Neptune Beach, FL 32266
Neptune Beach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Neptune Beach pool home just steps from the ocean! Enjoy maintenance free living with pool-care and lawn-care included. This 3 bed/2.5 bath beach cottage offers a backyard paradise with a pool, pavered patio, and beautiful landscaping. Inside is packed with upgrades including refinished hardwood floors and custom trim detail! The owner's suite is located in the back of the home and offers private access to the back deck and pool. Bonus living space at the front of the home offers tons of natural light and could be used as an office nook, play area, or sitting room. Plenty of parking with a 1-car garage and 6 driveway spots! Washer/Dryer provided. Pets welcome subject to owner's approval and a $250 non-refundable per pet fee. Available mid-March.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 214 HOPKINS ST have any available units?
214 HOPKINS ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Neptune Beach, FL.
What amenities does 214 HOPKINS ST have?
Some of 214 HOPKINS ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 214 HOPKINS ST currently offering any rent specials?
214 HOPKINS ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 214 HOPKINS ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 214 HOPKINS ST is pet friendly.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST offer parking?
Yes, 214 HOPKINS ST offers parking.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 214 HOPKINS ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST have a pool?
Yes, 214 HOPKINS ST has a pool.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST have accessible units?
No, 214 HOPKINS ST does not have accessible units.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 214 HOPKINS ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 214 HOPKINS ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 214 HOPKINS ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Neptune Beach 2 Bedroom ApartmentsNeptune Beach Apartments with Pools
Neptune Beach Apartments with Washer-DryersNeptune Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Neptune Beach Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GANocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FL
Oakleaf Plantation, FLAsbury Lake, FLSt. Augustine, FLKingsland, GABellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLFruit Cove, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville