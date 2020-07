Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Nicely Updated Pool Home. Hardwood Floors and Tile throughout the home. Granite counter tops and SS Appliances. Rent includes pool and lawn service. Touch up paint and minor repairs to be completed before move in. Deck out back is being replaced with Pavers and will be done mid July. Pet limited upon owner approval.