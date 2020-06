Amenities

CALLAHAN: This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1248 sq ft manufactured home one a one-acre lot has carpet and vinyl flooring, Fireplace, Mini blinds, and the Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, dishwasher and stove. Washer/dryer hookups in utility room. Well, septic, and water softener on-site.

Good credit and income is a must for application.