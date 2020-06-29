All apartments in Nassau County
Nassau County, FL
96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302

96003 Stoney Dr · No Longer Available
Location

96003 Stoney Dr, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
The Cottages of Stoney Creek. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home is extremely well maintained. Gated community. Swimming Pool. $1375 per month. Contact Stillwell Property Management (904) 556-1328 or apply at www.stillwellrentals.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have any available units?
96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
Is 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 currently offering any rent specials?
96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 pet-friendly?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 offer parking?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 does not offer parking.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have a pool?
Yes, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 has a pool.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have accessible units?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 does not have accessible units.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have units with dishwashers?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302 does not have units with air conditioning.
