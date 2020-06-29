96003 Stoney Drive - 1, Unit 2302

The Cottages of Stoney Creek. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town-home is extremely well maintained. Gated community. Swimming Pool. $1375 per month. Contact Stillwell Property Management (904) 556-1328 or apply at www.stillwellrentals.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
