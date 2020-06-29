All apartments in Nassau County
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

23583 Bahama Point unit #1517

23583 Bahama Pt · No Longer Available
Location

23583 Bahama Pt, Nassau County, FL 32034

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
car wash area
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautifully upgraded condo just short drive to beach - 806sf, 1BR/1BA GROUND LEVEL condo in the gated community of Amelia Lakes. Totally upgraded unit with wood floors throughout; shutters on windows;new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances; custom paint throughout. Screened in porch with ceiling fan and view of lake. Washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in rent. Community amenities include large pool, workout center, tennis court and car wash. NO PETS. Off island.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3209265)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have any available units?
23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nassau County, FL.
What amenities does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have?
Some of 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 currently offering any rent specials?
23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 pet-friendly?
No, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nassau County.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 offer parking?
No, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 does not offer parking.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have a pool?
Yes, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 has a pool.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have accessible units?
No, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 does not have accessible units.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have units with dishwashers?
No, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 have units with air conditioning?
No, 23583 Bahama Point unit #1517 does not have units with air conditioning.
