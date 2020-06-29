23583 Bahama Point unit #1517

Amenities
Beautifully upgraded condo just short drive to beach - 806sf, 1BR/1BA GROUND LEVEL condo in the gated community of Amelia Lakes. Totally upgraded unit with wood floors throughout; shutters on windows;new kitchen cabinets, granite counter tops and stainless appliances; custom paint throughout. Screened in porch with ceiling fan and view of lake. Washer and dryer. Water and sewer included in rent. Community amenities include large pool, workout center, tennis court and car wash. NO PETS. Off island.
