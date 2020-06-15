All apartments in Naples
44 11th AVE S

44 11th Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
Location

44 11th Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This completely remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath (sleeps six) "Cape Cod" cottage-style home is just steps from the beach! This home offers a living area with gas-burning fireplace, all new furniture, with over-stuffed blue couch, two white over-stuffed chairs, with floral cushions, a white chintz covered ottoman and gives one the feeling of really being at the beach. The dining area offers a distressed white table with six chairs, antique chandelier and antique shutters as wall art. The kitchen has all new white G.E. appliances, stainless steel work area and marble counter tops. The master bedroom offers a new queen size bed, white wicker couch and chair and floral cushions and throws, colorful maltese comforter with down comforter, private bath with walk-in shower, marble counters. The second bedroom offers twin beds with matching down comforters and bath with shower and marble counters. The screened-in porch is a peaceful location where one can sit and enjoy cool beach breezes or enjoy dining outside at the 4 person table. One side of the porch offers a trundle (with twin beds) so it may be used to sleep an extra two guests. *Owner prefers 4 to 6 month rental*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 44 11th AVE S have any available units?
44 11th AVE S has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 44 11th AVE S have?
Some of 44 11th AVE S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 44 11th AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
44 11th AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 44 11th AVE S pet-friendly?
No, 44 11th AVE S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 44 11th AVE S offer parking?
No, 44 11th AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 44 11th AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 44 11th AVE S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 44 11th AVE S have a pool?
No, 44 11th AVE S does not have a pool.
Does 44 11th AVE S have accessible units?
No, 44 11th AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 44 11th AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 44 11th AVE S has units with dishwashers.
