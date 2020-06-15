44 11th AVE S

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel fireplace ice maker

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

This completely remodeled, 2 bedroom, 2 bath (sleeps six) "Cape Cod" cottage-style home is just steps from the beach! This home offers a living area with gas-burning fireplace, all new furniture, with over-stuffed blue couch, two white over-stuffed chairs, with floral cushions, a white chintz covered ottoman and gives one the feeling of really being at the beach. The dining area offers a distressed white table with six chairs, antique chandelier and antique shutters as wall art. The kitchen has all new white G.E. appliances, stainless steel work area and marble counter tops. The master bedroom offers a new queen size bed, white wicker couch and chair and floral cushions and throws, colorful maltese comforter with down comforter, private bath with walk-in shower, marble counters. The second bedroom offers twin beds with matching down comforters and bath with shower and marble counters. The screened-in porch is a peaceful location where one can sit and enjoy cool beach breezes or enjoy dining outside at the 4 person table. One side of the porch offers a trundle (with twin beds) so it may be used to sleep an extra two guests. *Owner prefers 4 to 6 month rental*