350 3rd AVE S

OPEN MARCH and April! Olde Naples location!Two blocks to the 5th Ave. shops, restaurants, and galleries, and 3 blocks to a beautiful sandy beach!This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence, 1668 sq.ft., within Shadowmoss condominium. A small pet is allowed with approval!Offering an open floor plan, coastal decor, two balconies, tile throughout the living areas, beautiful wood floors in the bedrooms and a quiet pool area, makes this the place to enjoy your summer or winter season!The Living area has a white couch, matching love seat, wet bar/bar stools, and a large TV.The dining area has a square table and seats 6. The kitchen has new stainless appliances and glass tile counters. Enjoy dining outside on your private balcony.There is a full bath with a walk-in shower on the main living area.The 2nd floor Master Suite offers a king bed, dresser, large tv., private balcony with a round wicker chair/table, and a private bath with two sinks, and a walk-in shower. The 2nd floor guest bedroom has a king bed, dresser, tv., private balcony to relax on the chaise, and a private bath with a walk-in shower.Enjoy the lovely and serene pool area, with plenty of seating.