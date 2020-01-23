All apartments in Naples
350 3rd AVE S
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

350 3rd AVE S

350 3rd Avenue South · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

350 3rd Avenue South, Naples, FL 34102
Old Naples

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$12,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1668 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
OPEN MARCH and April! Olde Naples location!Two blocks to the 5th Ave. shops, restaurants, and galleries, and 3 blocks to a beautiful sandy beach!This newly renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bath residence, 1668 sq.ft., within Shadowmoss condominium. A small pet is allowed with approval!Offering an open floor plan, coastal decor, two balconies, tile throughout the living areas, beautiful wood floors in the bedrooms and a quiet pool area, makes this the place to enjoy your summer or winter season!The Living area has a white couch, matching love seat, wet bar/bar stools, and a large TV.The dining area has a square table and seats 6. The kitchen has new stainless appliances and glass tile counters. Enjoy dining outside on your private balcony.There is a full bath with a walk-in shower on the main living area.The 2nd floor Master Suite offers a king bed, dresser, large tv., private balcony with a round wicker chair/table, and a private bath with two sinks, and a walk-in shower. The 2nd floor guest bedroom has a king bed, dresser, tv., private balcony to relax on the chaise, and a private bath with a walk-in shower.Enjoy the lovely and serene pool area, with plenty of seating.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 3rd AVE S have any available units?
350 3rd AVE S has a unit available for $12,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 3rd AVE S have?
Some of 350 3rd AVE S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 3rd AVE S currently offering any rent specials?
350 3rd AVE S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 3rd AVE S pet-friendly?
Yes, 350 3rd AVE S is pet friendly.
Does 350 3rd AVE S offer parking?
No, 350 3rd AVE S does not offer parking.
Does 350 3rd AVE S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 3rd AVE S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 3rd AVE S have a pool?
Yes, 350 3rd AVE S has a pool.
Does 350 3rd AVE S have accessible units?
No, 350 3rd AVE S does not have accessible units.
Does 350 3rd AVE S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 3rd AVE S has units with dishwashers.
