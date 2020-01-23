3443 Gulfshore BLVD

Amenities

Enjoy the sights and sounds of the surf from this lovely 2BR/2BA recently refreshed condo in the Naples Continental Club. Beautifully updated coastal chic lobby and two newly created guest suites for guest overflow, 24-hr. security, covered parking with storage, multiple grills, huge pool, fitness room, shuffle board, party/media room with updated kitchen and billiards. Situated on a large park along a private two mile beachside promenade for relaxing morning walks or evening strolls. All this wrapped in Venetian Village shopping and dining. Waterside Shops, Naples Artis and historical downtown are all close by.