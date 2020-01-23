All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3443 Gulfshore BLVD

3443 Gulf Shore Blvd N · (239) 289-1351
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3443 Gulf Shore Blvd N, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 613 · Avail. now

$8,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1215 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
pool table
guest suite
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
pool table
shuffle board
bbq/grill
guest suite
lobby
media room
Enjoy the sights and sounds of the surf from this lovely 2BR/2BA recently refreshed condo in the Naples Continental Club. Beautifully updated coastal chic lobby and two newly created guest suites for guest overflow, 24-hr. security, covered parking with storage, multiple grills, huge pool, fitness room, shuffle board, party/media room with updated kitchen and billiards. Situated on a large park along a private two mile beachside promenade for relaxing morning walks or evening strolls. All this wrapped in Venetian Village shopping and dining. Waterside Shops, Naples Artis and historical downtown are all close by.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have any available units?
3443 Gulfshore BLVD has a unit available for $8,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have?
Some of 3443 Gulfshore BLVD's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3443 Gulfshore BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
3443 Gulfshore BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3443 Gulfshore BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD does offer parking.
Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD has a pool.
Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have accessible units?
No, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 3443 Gulfshore BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 3443 Gulfshore BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
