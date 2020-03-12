All apartments in Naples
Find more places like 3100 Binnacle DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Naples, FL
/
3100 Binnacle DR
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

3100 Binnacle DR

3100 Binnacle Drive · (239) 250-3345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Naples
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

3100 Binnacle Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Lovely updated 1st floor overlooking pool and lake Suzanne. You can enjoy the glassed in lanai with outside door to pool. Newer Tile floors throughout, open, light and airy décor. Flat screen tv in living room, 2 separate eating areas, guest bedroom has twin beds, master has king.
Smaller friendly community and Pool has grilling area. Fully stocked kitchen, parking spot is close to condo. Walking or biking to Private Moorings Beach access. Community laundry is convenient to elevator or steps just outside the front door. Don't miss this winter or longer term rental!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3100 Binnacle DR have any available units?
3100 Binnacle DR has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 3100 Binnacle DR have?
Some of 3100 Binnacle DR's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3100 Binnacle DR currently offering any rent specials?
3100 Binnacle DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3100 Binnacle DR pet-friendly?
No, 3100 Binnacle DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 3100 Binnacle DR offer parking?
Yes, 3100 Binnacle DR does offer parking.
Does 3100 Binnacle DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3100 Binnacle DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3100 Binnacle DR have a pool?
Yes, 3100 Binnacle DR has a pool.
Does 3100 Binnacle DR have accessible units?
No, 3100 Binnacle DR does not have accessible units.
Does 3100 Binnacle DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3100 Binnacle DR has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3100 Binnacle DR?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

TGM Malibu Lakes
2115 Malibu Lakes Cir
Naples, FL 34119
Advenir at Aventine
9300 Marino Cir
Naples, FL 34114
Legacy Naples
7557 Campania Way
Naples, FL 34104
The Coast Townhomes of Naples Florida
3436 Winifred Row Ln
Naples, FL 34116
Somerset Palms
15985 Arbor View Blvd
Naples, FL 34110
Aster at Lely Resort
8120 Acacia Street
Naples, FL 34113
Laguna Bay
2602 Fountainview Cir
Naples, FL 34109
Meadow Lakes
105 Manor Blvd
Naples, FL 34104

Similar Pages

Naples 1 BedroomsNaples 2 Bedrooms
Naples 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNaples Apartments with Parking
Naples Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Myers, FLCape Coral, FLBonita Springs, FLEstero, FLIona, FLCypress Lake, FLVillas, FLThree Oaks, FL
San Carlos Park, FLGateway, FLPort LaBelle, FLOrangetree, FLLehigh Acres, FLPunta Gorda, FLLochmoor Waterway Estates, FLMarco Island, FL
Naples Park, FLFort Myers Beach, FLLely, FLWhiskey Creek, FLVineyards, FLSt. James City, FLTice, FLMcGregor, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sabal Bay

Apartments Near Colleges

Hodges UniversityFlorida SouthWestern State College
Florida Gulf Coast University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity