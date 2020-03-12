3100 Binnacle DR

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated pool elevator bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool bbq/grill

Lovely updated 1st floor overlooking pool and lake Suzanne. You can enjoy the glassed in lanai with outside door to pool. Newer Tile floors throughout, open, light and airy décor. Flat screen tv in living room, 2 separate eating areas, guest bedroom has twin beds, master has king.

Smaller friendly community and Pool has grilling area. Fully stocked kitchen, parking spot is close to condo. Walking or biking to Private Moorings Beach access. Community laundry is convenient to elevator or steps just outside the front door. Don't miss this winter or longer term rental!