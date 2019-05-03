All apartments in Naples
Last updated April 7 2020 at 9:02 PM

222 Harbour DR

222 Harbour Drive · (239) 325-3516
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

222 Harbour Drive, Naples, FL 34103
Moorings

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 105 · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1393 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
4 mo. REQUIRED for 2019-2020 Season! BOAT DOCK AVAILABLE! This residence with Moorings Bay views is newly on the seasonal rental marketplace. The floor plan affords plentiful areas to entertain, a large, private master, as well as a guest bedroom and full bathroom. Walking through the front door, you will find the living area, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 5-inch custom architectural shutters, and raised ceilings.The living area offers two white couches and a flat-screen TV. The Kitchen has a large island, kitchen table and opens out to the living area.The Master Suite offers a king bed, walk-in closet, flat-screen TV and private bath.The Guest Bedroom has a queen bed, TV, closet and bath.The Gulf beaches are only a short walk away and the pool with a renovated indoor/outdoor kitchen is just steps from your front door.Located near Old Naples cultural epicenter, as well as upscale dining and shopping at Venetian Village, residents of The Moorings find themselves only moments from the very best attractions Naples has to offer. Several Gulf-access boat slips are available for lease. Eligible for the Moorings Park Private Beach area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Harbour DR have any available units?
222 Harbour DR has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naples, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naples Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Harbour DR have?
Some of 222 Harbour DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Harbour DR currently offering any rent specials?
222 Harbour DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Harbour DR pet-friendly?
No, 222 Harbour DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Naples.
Does 222 Harbour DR offer parking?
No, 222 Harbour DR does not offer parking.
Does 222 Harbour DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 222 Harbour DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Harbour DR have a pool?
Yes, 222 Harbour DR has a pool.
Does 222 Harbour DR have accessible units?
No, 222 Harbour DR does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Harbour DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Harbour DR has units with dishwashers.
