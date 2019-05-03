222 Harbour DR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

4 mo. REQUIRED for 2019-2020 Season! BOAT DOCK AVAILABLE! This residence with Moorings Bay views is newly on the seasonal rental marketplace. The floor plan affords plentiful areas to entertain, a large, private master, as well as a guest bedroom and full bathroom. Walking through the front door, you will find the living area, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, 5-inch custom architectural shutters, and raised ceilings.The living area offers two white couches and a flat-screen TV. The Kitchen has a large island, kitchen table and opens out to the living area.The Master Suite offers a king bed, walk-in closet, flat-screen TV and private bath.The Guest Bedroom has a queen bed, TV, closet and bath.The Gulf beaches are only a short walk away and the pool with a renovated indoor/outdoor kitchen is just steps from your front door.Located near Old Naples cultural epicenter, as well as upscale dining and shopping at Venetian Village, residents of The Moorings find themselves only moments from the very best attractions Naples has to offer. Several Gulf-access boat slips are available for lease. Eligible for the Moorings Park Private Beach area.