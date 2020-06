Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher gym tennis court ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym tennis court

Available December 1st 2020 to January 31st 2021 - Conveniently located close to downtown Naples, this lovely furnished 2nd floor condo is overlooking the 13th fairway and the lake. This 2-bed, 2-bath unit is in pristine condition! Bears Paw has a lot to offer: Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course, tennis courts, fitness center, boat docks, fishing pier, kayaks and canoes... The golf cart is included with the unit.