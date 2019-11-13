All apartments in Mulberry
Last updated November 13 2019 at 5:57 AM

303 NW 7TH STREET

303 Northwest 7th Street · No Longer Available
Location

303 Northwest 7th Street, Mulberry, FL 33860

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***REDUCED****, MULBERRY 2/1, Don't miss the out on this charming totally updated home. This 2/1 has been updated with new refrigerator, dishwasher, clothes washer and clothes dryer, new cabinets, counters, bathroom has been redone with new tub and shower, all new flooring through the entire home,new blinds on all the windows and more. you can enjoy your evenings while sitting on the 16 x 20 deck.This home is situated on a double lot the is completely fenced in. There is a storage shed for your convenience. if you are looking for a pet friendly home with lots of room for them to run in this may be the one you have been waiting for.
All measurements are approximate and must be verified by the tenant or their agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

