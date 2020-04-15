Farmhouse Dreams Come True - 2 story Farmhouse on the creek! Complete with horse stables and green pastures.This 5 bedroom 3 bath farmhouse has ultimate charm and beauty with its glorious updated farmhouse kitchen. Large open floor plan with gorgeous views from every angle. Large open shower and clawfoot tub in master bath a must have. Large bedrooms and plenty of closet space.
(RLNE5612849)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have any available units?
4118 Buddingtons Landing Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Middleburg, FL.
What amenities does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have?
Some of 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court currently offering any rent specials?
4118 Buddingtons Landing Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court is pet friendly.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court offer parking?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not offer parking.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have a pool?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not have a pool.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have accessible units?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not have accessible units.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 4118 Buddingtons Landing Court does not have units with air conditioning.
