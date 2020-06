Amenities

patio / balcony parking carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Nice 3/1 with large back yard, in the heart of Middleburg, convenient location, 10 minutes from St. Vincents Clay hospital, home has new flooring and new interior paint and large front porch, NO PETS please, lawn care included, more photos will be added soon, new carpet being installed on the 20th of Feb. Please no trampolines or boats allowed,