/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:18 PM
335 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Springs, FL
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
420 Falcon Avenue
420 Falcon Avenue, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Miami Springs Home - Property Id: 297111 HOUSE FOR RENT AVAILABLE 8/1/2020: 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, plus office/den and bonus room with private fenced yard in quiet Miami Springs neighborhood.
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
375 De Soto Dr
375 De Soto Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Updated 1940's Spanish style Miami Springs home dripping with charm - Great layout with natural light flowing throughout and lush fenced yard that's perfect for entertaining.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
80 Carlisle Dr
80 Carlisle Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
New kitchen, floors, wood fenced , quite and safe neighborhood.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Edgewater Park
1 Unit Available
465 S Royal Poinciana Blvd
465 South Royal Poinciana Boulevard, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
825 sqft
Excellent 2/2 condo for rent in Miami Springs! Unit is on the ground floor on a corner. Features tiled flooring, central A/C, 2 parking spaces, centrally located. Tenant must provide credit/background check for landlord approval.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
155 Nahkoda Dr
155 Nahkoda Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WOW WHAT A FIND IN MIAMI SPRINGS!!! REMOLDED, WELL KEPT, UPDATED KITCHEN, 2 BEDROOMS/1 BATH HOME IN MIAMI SPRINGS.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
4745 NW 84 Ct
4745 NW 84th Ct, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Bright, Clean, Open and Airy Floor Plan, describes this amazing 2 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in the Heart of the Doral. Condo features: Tile floors through-out, Quarts countertops in both kitchen and bath.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Miami Springs
1 Unit Available
372 Payne Dr
372 Payne Drive, Miami Springs, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOMS AND 1 BATH SINGLE FAMILY HOME LOCATED IN COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES MIAMI SPRINGS.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Springs
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Essex Village
1 Unit Available
821 NE 2nd Pl
821 Northeast 2nd Place, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
800 sqft
Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled! - Property Id: 286576 Beautiful duplex fully Remodeled!! Brand New Equipment, Gorgeous new tile floor and Impact windows through out the house. Don't miss out on the great house. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
2725 W Okeechobee Rd
2725 Okeechobee Road, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Fantastic 2/1 Apartment unit ready to move-in. Unit features an upgraded kitchen, recently painted, tile floors throughout, central A/C unit, laundry facilities in place. Excellent location and rapid approval.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:39pm
Trojan Park
1 Unit Available
2601 W 12th Ave
2601 West 12th Avenue, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
NEW CONSTRUCTION. MODERN 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH UNITS WITH WASHER AND DRYER IN EACH UNIT. 2 ASSIGNED PARKING SPACES. AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. EXCELLENT LOCATION. CLOSE TO OKEECHOBEE RD AND THE PALMETTO (826 EXPWY).
Results within 5 miles of Miami Springs
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Golden Pines
34 Units Available
Milagro Coral Gables
2263 SW 37th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1024 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in pet-friendly green community. Modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center and bike storage. One block from Miracle Mile.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Fontainbleau East
26 Units Available
Art 88
8855 Fontainebleau Blvd, Fountainebleau, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
830 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units feature large floorplans, tile floors, designer tile tub surrounds, large closets and oversized balconies. Lake views are available. Community features include two swimming pools, elevators, BBQ area and on-site laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
Golden Pines
19 Units Available
Grove Station Tower
2700 SW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1114 sqft
Modern interiors with stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit washers and dryers. Community features include a pool, gym and pet-friendly areas. Bonus amenities include trash valet and garages. Near Dixie Hwy in Coconut Grove.
Verified
1 of 60
Last updated June 12 at 12:49pm
Golden Pines
46 Units Available
Modera Douglas Station
3760 Bird Rd, Boca Raton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1075 sqft
A huge apartment block in Golden Pines with quick access to the South Dixie Highway. Rooms have granite counters and garbage disposals. Game room, garage and 24-hour concierge. Walking distance from Douglas Road Metrorail station.
Verified
1 of 62
Last updated June 12 at 12:33pm
$
53 Units Available
AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,064
1220 sqft
Modern apartments with Italian cabinetry, deep soaking tubs and framed vanity mirrors. Amenities include multiple fitness centers and a heated saltwater pool. Just steps from Doral Central Park.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Fontainebleau Park West
12 Units Available
Paraiso at Fountain Square
9931 W Flagler St, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,031
1113 sqft
Modern apartments at Glades Road Park. Boutique resort style living. Tennis courts, internet cafe, and heated swimming pool. Gastro pub on site. Units feature walk-in closets and granite counters.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
$
West Miami
21 Units Available
Club Prado
950 SW 57th Ave, West Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
963 sqft
Club Prado offers luxury living in West Miami. Enjoy amenities that include a pool, spa and sundeck with private cabanas. Units feature gourmet kitchens and stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 12:07pm
Doral Landings East
17 Units Available
The Palms of Doral
5611 NW 112th Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1166 sqft
You will find lush accommodations at the Palms of Doral. Each home features luxury touches such as Berber carpet, crown molding and walk-in closets. Easy access to downtown Miami and the airport.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
9 Units Available
Las Brisas Gardens
201 W 65th St, Hialeah, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
900 sqft
Lush tropical grounds with picnic and BBQ areas. Residents have access to on-site laundry facilities and an outdoor swimming pool. Units feature window treatments, linen closets and breakfast bars.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
$
53 Units Available
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,520
1144 sqft
A stunning community near it all. These luxury apartments feature energy-efficient appliances and windows, USB ports throughout and a fiber optic network. A resort-like community with a pool and sundeck available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
17 Units Available
Camden Doral
4790 NW 107th Ave, Doral, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1097 sqft
Boasting a resort-style swimming pool, garage parking, tennis court and gym, this community is ripe with amenities. Units feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. The property is a short drive from Windmill Gate Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Flagami
115 Units Available
Soleste Blue Lagoon
5375 Northwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
824 sqft
Soleste is the new standard in luxury apartment living in Blue Lagoon, offering distinctive Studio Suites, One, Two, and Three-Bedroom Apartment Homes.
Similar Pages
Miami Springs 2 BedroomsMiami Springs 3 BedroomsMiami Springs Accessible ApartmentsMiami Springs Apartments with Balcony
Miami Springs Apartments with GarageMiami Springs Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Springs Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FL
Davie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FL