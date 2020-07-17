All apartments in Miami Springs
172 Shadow Way

172 Shadow Way · (305) 793-7824
Location

172 Shadow Way, Miami Springs, FL 33166
Miami Springs

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
172 Shadow Way, Miami Springs, FL 33166 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Live in beautiful Miami Springs. Move in Ready. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Entertain in this beautiful very big back yard. Plenty of room for boat or RV. House will be available to move in July 1st but if needed could accomadate earlier move in date. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625281 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Shadow Way have any available units?
172 Shadow Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Miami Springs, FL.
Is 172 Shadow Way currently offering any rent specials?
172 Shadow Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Shadow Way pet-friendly?
No, 172 Shadow Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Springs.
Does 172 Shadow Way offer parking?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not offer parking.
Does 172 Shadow Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Shadow Way have a pool?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not have a pool.
Does 172 Shadow Way have accessible units?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Shadow Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Shadow Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Shadow Way does not have units with air conditioning.
