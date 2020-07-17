Amenities

recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities

172 Shadow Way, Miami Springs, FL 33166 - 3 BR 1 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Melina Vivoni, Costa Miami Realty LLC, (305) 793-7824. Available from: 07/14/2020. No pets allowed. Live in beautiful Miami Springs. Move in Ready. Updated bathroom and kitchen. Entertain in this beautiful very big back yard. Plenty of room for boat or RV. House will be available to move in July 1st but if needed could accomadate earlier move in date. [ Published 17-Jul-20 / ID 3625281 ]