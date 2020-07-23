Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Shores, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
1515 NE 105th St
1515 Northeast 105th Street, Miami Shores, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Updated pet-friendly townhouse east of US1 in Miami Shores. This spacious unfurnished 2 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom home is located in a great school district with a pool and tennis court.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
65 NE 95 st
65 Northeast 95th Street, Miami Shores, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
The 'GLASS House'...True MIMO(Mid-Century Modern) home.LOTS of Impact windows and natural light! Gleaming terrazzo floors,high ceilings,Open floor plan..
Results within 1 mile of Miami Shores
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
108 Units Available
Upper East Side
Shorecrest Club
7950 NE Bayshore Ct, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,554
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,341
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,226
2011 sqft
Contemporary, true Miami feel with on-site concierge service and beautiful architecture throughout. Minutes from shopping and restaurants. Resort-style pool and fitness center. Granite countertops, wood flooring, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Sans Souci Estates
Tropicana
1900 Sans Souci Blvd, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
596 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern homes with spacious floor plans, oversized closets, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Common amenities include a resort-style pool, fully equipped fitness center, and on-site laundry. Seven minutes from Florida International University.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
21 Units Available
North Bay Village
Moda at North Bay Village
8000 West Dr, North Bay Village, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,605
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1264 sqft
Florida luxury living at its finest! Stainless steel appliances, granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Complex has gym, pool, hot tub, wine room, and common areas for recreation. Incredible views of the bay.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Upper East Side
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11303 NE 11th Pl
11303 NE 11th Pl, Biscayne Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1010 sqft
Nice and Spacious Duplex for rent in beautiful Biscayne Park. Large fenced backyard, private terrace, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom plus a den with closet. Parking for 3 cars. Central AC. washer and dryer exclusive for unit.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
11610 N. bayshore Drive 3C
11610 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
750 sqft
Unit 3C Available 08/01/20 Luxury Condo east of Biscyane North Miami Florida - Property Id: 310634 Pet Friendly Apartment on Private Cul de Sac luxurious and quiet includes: Private Balcony Gated Assigned parking Washer and Dryer in your own

1 of 78

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
1201 NE 83rd St A10842820
1201 Northeast 83rd Street, Miami, FL
10 Bedrooms
$50,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BAYSHORE ESTATES - Property Id: 267852 Magic waterfront Mansion with a combination of contemporary and Mediterranean style. Open plan living spaces with idyllic transitions to expansive outdoor living areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
8103 Biscayne Blvd 403
8103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
650 sqft
NYC Style Warehouse Loft! Upper Eastside! - Property Id: 308863 A true NYC style UNFURNISHED loft space studio: High, exposed ceiling, open floor plan, floor to ceiling impact glass windows with sliding doors, stainless steel appliances and German

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Upper East Side
7311 Belle Meade Island Dr A10845645
7311 Belle Meade Isle Drive, Miami, FL
7 Bedrooms
$60,000
LIVE GLAMOROUSLY AT BELLE MEADE ISLAND - Property Id: 267771 Welcome to the Pinnacle of New Construction on the Prestigious Belle Meade Island.

1 of 75

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
651 NE 75th St
651 Northeast 75th Street, Miami, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Serenity and privacy await in this recently renovated Mediterranean style home. This calming retreat sits on an over 8000 SF Lot surrounded by a tropical oasis. The gated community and fenced property allow for kids and pets to be safe and enjoyable.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2016 Bay Dr
2016 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1100 sqft
2/2 CORNER UNIT IN NORMANDY ISLE AREA MIAMI BEACH WITH BAY VIEWS. NEW FLOOR, NEW KITCHEN, WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOP, SS APPLIANCES. OPEN BALCONY 1.5 MILES TO THE BEACH.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Miami Shores
8982 NW 5th Ave
8982 Northwest 5th Avenue, Miami-Dade County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
HARD TO FIND SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN THE HEART OF EL PORTAL!! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES IN KITCHEN, FULLY REMODELED BATHROOM, NEW WOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, AND FRESHLY PAINTED! RELAX IN YOUR NICE BACKYARD!! PETS WELCOME! NICE AND QUIET

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
11342 Peachtree Dr
11342 Peachtree Drive, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
700 sqft
This secluded, ground-level duplex apartment has easy access to Biscayne Blvd and major corridors to Miami Beach, downtown Miami, and I95. The unit has a long, private driveway with plenty of space for parking, shared only with the neighboring unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1872 Galleon St
1872 Galleon Street, North Bay Village, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Spacious corner two story townhome centrally located in North Bay Village across the street from Treasure Island elementary. Featuring 3 bedrooms/ 2.5 bath.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Beach
2000 Biarritz Dr
2000 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
Beautiful and secured Area. Building has good security , electric garage door, very quite building, Pool from Normandy Isle club is a block from the building .

1 of 36

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
North Bay Village
1555 N Treasure Dr
1555 North Treasure Drive, North Bay Village, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1169 sqft
ONE LOOK WILL DO! 2 bedrooms, 2 baths split floor plan condo, nestle in the heart of North Bay Village.

1 of 32

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
330 NE 86th St
330 Northeast 86th Street, El Portal, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,125
DO NOT disturb tenants. Available 8/23/2020.Amazing retreat! Special opportunity to live in El Portal's charming, historical Sherwood Forest! Lush foliage surrounds quiet, winding streets with roaming Peacocks.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1023 sqft
1800 Sans Souci Boulevard, North Miami, FL 33181 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/29/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs allowed.

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 05:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Biscayne Park
1370 Northeast 119th Street
1370 Northeast 119th Street, Miami-Dade County, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1045 sqft
1370 Northeast 119th Street, North Miami, FL - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Mitsy Salomon, Virtue Realty, (305) 528-5387. Available from: 06/26/2020. Pets: allowed.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Sans Souci Estates
Mid Bay Club
11950 North Bayshore Drive, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful apartment 1 Bedroom 1 bath. Building includes bbq, pool, kayaks available, seawall for great fishing, laundry on site,1 assigned parking and extra parking if needed.

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
El Portal
66 NW 87 St
66 Northwest 87th Street, El Portal, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WOW! Where everyone wants to live! Charming Village of El Portal...
City Guide for Miami Shores, FL

Miami Shores is an incorporated village located in Miami-Dade County, but for seven years, from 1925 until 1932, it was actually a part of the City of Miami. Downtown Miami is just a 12 or so minute drive down an eight mile stretch of I-95 from Miami Shores, while Ft. Lauderdale is about 22 miles up the coast on that same interstate.

Miami Shores had a population of 10,493 in the 2010 census, making it a small suburb in the Miami-Ft. Lauderdale metropolitan region. The village's name is no trick, as the streets of Miami Shores really do run right up to the coast of the North Bay area of Biscayne Bay. Across the water you can see the nearby strip of land home to legendary locales, such as South Beach and Bal Harbour. The many early 20th-century homes here showcase the architectural styles of Spanish Colonial Revival and Mediterranean Revival. Many of these houses are adorned with gardens, which grow abundantly year round in the Southern Floridian climate. But gardens have been a controversial subject in Miami Shores since 2013, when the the village council rewrote its Code of Ordinances to prohibit vegetable gardens in front yards (backyards are still safe for cucumbers and watermelons). See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Miami Shores, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Shores that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

