Miami Lakes, FL
8510 NW 138th Ter
Last updated June 10 2020 at 6:22 AM

8510 NW 138th Ter

8510 NW 138th Terrace · (786) 306-6336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8510 NW 138th Terrace, Miami Lakes, FL 33016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1902 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
media room
Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs. Washer & dryer inside unit. The back patio is tiled for easy maintenance. Ample kitchen. 2 parking spaces in front of unit. Amazing Community pool, play ground, guard at gate. Near parks, schools, shopping centers. The movie theater is at City of Miami Lakes, near I-75, Palmetto Expwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have any available units?
8510 NW 138th Ter has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8510 NW 138th Ter have?
Some of 8510 NW 138th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8510 NW 138th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
8510 NW 138th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8510 NW 138th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 8510 NW 138th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami Lakes.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 8510 NW 138th Ter does offer parking.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8510 NW 138th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have a pool?
Yes, 8510 NW 138th Ter has a pool.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have accessible units?
No, 8510 NW 138th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8510 NW 138th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 8510 NW 138th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 8510 NW 138th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.
