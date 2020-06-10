8510 NW 138th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool media room

Beautiful 2 story townhouse, 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms, in the gated Community of Villa Vizcaya at Miami Lakes. 1 bedroom & 1 bath on 1st floor. Ample master bedrooms w/walk in closet. This unit has tiled floors with laminate wood floor stairs. Washer & dryer inside unit. The back patio is tiled for easy maintenance. Ample kitchen. 2 parking spaces in front of unit. Amazing Community pool, play ground, guard at gate. Near parks, schools, shopping centers. The movie theater is at City of Miami Lakes, near I-75, Palmetto Expwy.