Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

40 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7116 Bay Dr
7116 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162194 FULLY RENOVATED STUDIO IN MIAMI BEACH. EVERYTHING IN NEW IN TH UNIT IN A COMPLETELY RENOVATED BUILDING. GREAT LOCATION ON NORMANDY ISLES WITH GROCERY, SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND THE BEACH NEAR BY.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
503 75 St
503 75th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio with private entrance in quiet, secure and well maintained building. Enjoy walking just a short distance to the beach, parks and some of the best cafes & restaurants in North Beach.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1940 Bay Dr
1940 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$999
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy studio natural light and white tile flooring. Building has amazing views of Biscayne Bay. Beautiful Large garden with BBQ area. Unit on first floor. Lovely and quite building that is only two stories... very peaceful and serene...

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
4349 Sheridan Ave
4349 Sheridan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUDIO-recent remodel-PARTIAL FURNISHED-very cute first floor unit in beautiful neighborhood surrounded by million dollar homes-super clean-shared laundry-4 blocks from beach-close to interstate access-1 block from city park-walk to restaurants and
Results within 5 miles of Miami Beach

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
7638 n miami avenue
7638 N Miami Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
800 sqft
Legal 8-Plex in Little River, This is an 8 unit building that is comprised of two separate buildings. All 1 bedroom 1 bath all fully rehabbed and rent ready iP

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01
13695 Northeast 3rd Court, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
351 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13695 NE 3rd Ct Apt C01 in North Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Model City
1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back
1774 Northwest 46th Street, Miami, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1574 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1774 Northwest 46th Street - Back in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
6743 NW 2nd Ct
6743 Northwest 2nd Court, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$900
Large Studio totally remodeled with separate bedroom with parking space in a gated building. Comfortable ready to live Excellent condition 2 adults max occupancy. Move in first + 2 months security deposit.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Little River
1401 NW 81st St
1401 Northwest 81st Street, West Little River, FL
Studio
$750
1 Bedroom
Ask
Clean , neat and cozy studio in Little River , ready and waiting for occupancy , Unit is tiled throughout , and freshly painted inside and out , also has wall a/c unit , refrigerator , electric range and ceiling fan .

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
40 NW 34th Ter
40 Northwest 34th Terrace, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
IMPECCABLE 1 BEDS 1 BAHT LIKE NEW, READY TO MOVE IN. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED, STEPS FROM WYNWOOD, MIDTOWN, DOWNTOWN, AA ARENA, BRICKELL, SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS AND DESIGN DISTRICT. CLOSE TO RESTAURANTS AND SHOPPING. EASY TO SHOW.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
13700 NE 6th Ave
13700 Northeast 6th Avenue, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cheapest rental in the area! 1 bedroom 1 bathroom centrally located in North Miami... Easy access to Highways. Near Public transportation. Near major schools . Hurry up!!! Won't last!!!!

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2300 W Flagler St - 20
2300 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
300 sqft
Cozy one bedroom apartment on a third floor. Plenty of natural light. There are no elevators, no security guard. Building is kept locked at all times. Landlord pays for water and trash.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Model City
1060 NW 47 ST
1060 Northwest 47th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 Bedroom. No dining room, Just essentials. Open the front door to your kitchen area. To your left, you have your bathroom with shower(no tub) TO the right of your Kitchen, you will find the bedroom with two large closets.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Wynwood
2701 NW 1 Ave
2701 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,000
Live/Work Studio located at Wynwood Arts District. This is a great opportunity to live and work right at the heart of Wynwood and also to be close to the Beach and all the new restaurants, bars, stores, galleries, etc...

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
MiMo District
5305 Biscayne Blvd
5305 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Studio for rent in Miami's Upper Eastside. Located close to Miami Design District, Wynwood and is a gated complex. Rapid approval. FIRST LAST AND SECURITY , PET FRIENDLY

Last updated July 13 at 03:53pm
1 Unit Available
Central North Miami
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$995
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1475 Northeast 125th Terrace, North Miami, FL 33161 - 1 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Sandra Metta, MBRG, (786) 523-3023. Available from: 05/19/2020. No pets allowed.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
Alhambra Heights
230 NW 140th St
230 Northwest 140th Street, Golden Glades, FL
Studio
$900
Beautiful Suite on a safe North Miami neighborhood, East of i-95. Fully furnished just bring your cloth and a toothbrush, private entrance, hurricane impact window. Water, electricity, and internet included. Mini-fridge and microwave.

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Haiti
000 NW 69th St
000 Northwest 69th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$899
Amazing Studio Fully Remodeled & Ready to Move-in!! Near booming Little River/ Little Haiti. This property is located 10 minutes away from Design District, Midtown area, and Nearby Expressways & Shops.

Last updated February 20 at 07:40pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2449 SW 7th St
2449 Southwest 7th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
ARTIST'S DREAM!!! GATED AND REMODELED, QUAINT, PICTURESQUE,FIRST FLOOR ENTRY, UNIQUE REMODELED STUDIO SURROUNDED BY GARDENS. ONE ASSIGNED PARKING, AND SUPERB LOCATION.

Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
Little Havana
1563 SW 2nd St - 11
1563 Southwest 2nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
300 sqft
Corner unit on a third floor. Pleanty of natural light. Sorry, no elevator in building. No pet friendly. Wall a/c unit. Maximum occupancy 2 adults one infant. Only approved internet and cable provider are comcast and AT&T.

Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
West Flagler
2246 SW 1st St
2246 Southwest 1st Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$975
Centrally located efficiency on first floor. Close to 22nd Avenue. Walk to bus station and to Publix Supermarket. Landlord allows one small pet. (Water, garbage & electricity are included in the rent).
Results within 10 miles of Miami Beach
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
13 Units Available
Biscayne Gardens
Park Towers Apartments
777 NW 155th Ln, Miami, FL
Studio
$957
625 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,071
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1225 sqft
In the heart of the city near Sawgrass Mall and Coral Springs. On-site fitness center, pool and laundry services. Modern floor plans with newer appliances and spacious layouts. Ample storage.

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Douglas
126 Mendoza Ave
126 Mendoza Avenue, Coral Gables, FL
Studio
$975
1 Bedroom
Ask
Charming Studio Just Updated - Property Id: 311263 -Available on June 29th. -Please contact us by phone or text, not using this app.

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

