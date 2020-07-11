Apartment List
274 Apartments for rent in Merritt Island, FL with parking

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Barony Estates
270 Eyre Avenue
270 Eyre Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1396 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - CENTRAL MERRITT ISLAND - 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 1 Car Garage, Rear SCREENED PORCH and Enclosed & FENCED BACK YARD.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Canaveral
1707 Shore Drive
1707 Shore Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1711 sqft
Available July 1. Stunning 3 bed / 2 bath, waterfront pool home at over 1700 sqft on .23 acre. Screened pool, patio and porch and completely fenced-in back yard. Rent includes pool and lawn maintenance.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 S Sykes Creek Parkway
300 South Sykes Creek Parkway, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1909 sqft
Direct Sykes Creek views! Eighth floor corner unit! Three bedroom two bath with gorgeous views of the Sykes Creek! Watch the sunrise, dolphins and manatees play and boats glide by! Split bedroom plan. Kitchen with breakfast nook.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Island Pointe
490 Sail Lane
490 Sail Ln, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3201 sqft
UPGRADES GALORE in this tastefully decorated, fully furnished, luxury PENTHOUSE in gated Island Pointe! Panoramic top floor views of the Indian River from any part of the wrap-around balcony.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Cordial Manor
765 Sara Jane Lane
765 Sara Jane Lane, Merritt Island, FL
1 Bedroom
$850
200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cute little Efficiency in the heart of south Merritt Island. Includes water, lawn, and pest control! Pets case by case scenario and No Smoking

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ridge Manor Estates
1300 Arlington Avenue
1300 Arlington Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1190 sqft
UPDATED home with tile floors with washer and dryer. Fenced yard with large Mango tree. Shed is for Owner's use only. NO pets. Lawn service is included in the rent.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Villa De Palmas
208 Via Havarre
208 Via Havarre, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1851 sqft
Great location in Merritt Island! - Great location in Merritt Island for easy access to the beachline! Just minutes to the beach or 45 minutes to Orlando. Newer carpet in living room and bedroom! Corner lot, 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Surfland Palms
985 Date Avenue
985 Date Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2250 sqft
Excellent location, great neighborhood in Central Merritt Island. Concrete block home 4 bed, 2 bath and plenty of living space! Kitchen has ample storage. Enclosed carport/garage is an excellent bonus room/second living area cooled by window AC.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Merritt Lakes Estates
250 Le Jeune Drive
250 Le Jeune Drive, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
750 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex in GREAT location on Merritt Island. Tile throughout. Basic Lawn care included in rent.Close to everything, schools, parks, shopping. Easy commute to KSC, Orlando and the attractions.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Rose Hill Estates
95 Lucas Road
95 Lucas Road, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1008 sqft
Adorable 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath duplex located right off Courtenay Parkway. Tile throughout, New cabinets and baseboards installed in 2018. Lots of cabinet space! Plenty of space in the big eat in kitchen. Duplex has a Washer and Dryer hookup inside unit.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Island Crossings
1174 Potomac Drive
1174 Potomac Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1615 sqft
Clean, move-in ready home in quiet development near Kelly Park with easy access to the Beachline, shopping, Port Canaveral. Association mows the front lawn, tenant mows the back.Hot Tub being removed

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Island Crossing
1358 Sanibel Ln
1358 Sanibel Ln, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2340 sqft
Amazing 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Island Crossings. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. No Utilities included with the exception of lawn care services.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Catalina Isle Estates
410 Mauna Loa Court
410 Mauna Loa Court, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1848 sqft
Great Waterfront Pool home in a very nice and quite neighborhood. This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is centrally located in the most convenient location of Merritt Island.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Merritt Ridge
480 Falmouth Avenue
480 Falmouth Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
756 sqft
Cozy home in S. Merritt Island, Close to shopping and restaurants. Easy access to SR520 and just minutes from the beaches and Port Canaveral. About 40 minutes to Orlando International Airport, 10 minutes to I-95.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Hampton Homes
223 2nd Street
223 2nd Street, Merritt Island, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1025 sqft
Spacious & modern 4-bedroom, 2-bath home centrally located in Merritt Island! This home has been completely remodeled: all new kitchen with granite countertops & SS appliances, new bathrooms, fresh paint, manicured landscaping, and more.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Gateway
479 Newfound Harbor Drive
479 Newfound Harbor Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1446 sqft
Updated Newfound Harbor Pool Home! Don't miss out on this one! Three bedroom two bath with split plan.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
205 Palmetto Ave
205 Palmetto Avenue, Merritt Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1033 sqft
Pristine and bright, newly renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bathrooms nicely appointed furnished condo in Merritt Island. Walking distance to all amenities and a short drive to Cocoa Beach, KSC, cruise ships, MCO and Disney attractions.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
Carlton Groves South One
1785 Bayberry Drive
1785 Bayberry Drive, Merritt Island, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1786 sqft
Who needs to park a boat? 1785 Bayberry is our year-end rental special with a large side yard for boat parking or small RV. Fully fenced back yard. This is the perfect home to enjoy the best time of the year with a real wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Merritt Island

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1437 Pineapple Ave #605
1437 Pineapple Avenue, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2070 sqft
Luxury Condo overlooking Intra Coastal and steps away from EGAD! - Luxury condo living just steps away from the wonderful restaurants, brewery, shops and galleries of the Eau Gallie Arts District.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
201 Tradewinds Drive
201 Tradewinds Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1524 sqft
FULLY FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH TOWNHOME END CORNER UNIT... avail May 15th -December 31st 2020. NOT AVAILABLE January 1st 2021 until April 31st 2021. Light & Bright! Master Bedroom with His and Her Closets.

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1215 Seminole Drive
1215 Seminole Drive, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1569 sqft
RENTED THROUGH April 30, 2020 & weekly. Welcome Home. This spectacular move in ready home is perfect for a week vacation with family and friends.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1050 Riverdale Drive
1050 Riverdale Drive, Melbourne, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Adorable and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath freshly painted house inside and out. Storage shed in back yard and partially fenced. Close to the river and US 1

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
1841 Island Club Drive
1841 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Nice 2nd floor unit walking distance to the beach, stores and restaurants. Both bedrooms in this condo have private baths & walk-in closets. Private washer/dryer & basic cable included.
City Guide for Merritt Island, FL

Merritt Island is the home of the Kennedy Space Center and the 140,000-acre Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge.

Though it was formerly a sleepy little collection of towns and villages full of citrus farmers, the coming of the space age turned Merritt Island into a large town of 35,000 people. Unfortunately, now that shuttles aren't taking off from the Kennedy Space Center, it's fallen on hard times, with a large number of rental vacancies throughout the town. Companies that once manufactured items for NASA have cut back or closed down, leaving the area far from booming economically. However, this is good news if you do have a job in the area, as your apartment search will be very easy, and the rent has come down quite a bit. Now, the environment, kept fairly pristine thanks to the no-go areas surrounding the space agency, are a big attraction, featuring animal and bird sanctuaries, uninhabited islands, and protected wetlands. Enjoy bird watching and laughing at big city dwellers who spend too much money for a hectic lifestyle. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Merritt Island, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Merritt Island apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

