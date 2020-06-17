800 Del Rio Way

Amenities

3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room. Big open kitchen! This is a secure building with under building parking garage. Only 4 units per floor. Wrap around balcony. Each bedroom and living room has their own exit door to the balcony. Secure building with under building parking garage. Harbor Del Rio is almost 100% occupied by owner residents. Clubhouse, gym, heated pool and community room. Centrally located with shopping, dining, schools near by. Access to the Skyes Creek, and the beaches are near by. Watch rockets launches!!