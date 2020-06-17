All apartments in Merritt Island
800 Del Rio Way
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

800 Del Rio Way

800 Del Rio Way · No Longer Available
Location

800 Del Rio Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
3 bedroom 2 bath split floor plan condo is ready for you to drop your bags and moved on in! Open floor plan, light and bright! Ceiling fans in all the bedrooms and the living room. Big open kitchen! This is a secure building with under building parking garage. Only 4 units per floor. Wrap around balcony. Each bedroom and living room has their own exit door to the balcony. Secure building with under building parking garage. Harbor Del Rio is almost 100% occupied by owner residents. Clubhouse, gym, heated pool and community room. Centrally located with shopping, dining, schools near by. Access to the Skyes Creek, and the beaches are near by. Watch rockets launches!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Del Rio Way have any available units?
800 Del Rio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Merritt Island, FL.
What amenities does 800 Del Rio Way have?
Some of 800 Del Rio Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Del Rio Way currently offering any rent specials?
800 Del Rio Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Del Rio Way pet-friendly?
No, 800 Del Rio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Merritt Island.
Does 800 Del Rio Way offer parking?
Yes, 800 Del Rio Way does offer parking.
Does 800 Del Rio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Del Rio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Del Rio Way have a pool?
Yes, 800 Del Rio Way has a pool.
Does 800 Del Rio Way have accessible units?
No, 800 Del Rio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Del Rio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Del Rio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Del Rio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Del Rio Way does not have units with air conditioning.
