134 Apartments for rent in Memphis, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5
655 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 655 20th Lane East, BUILDING 5 in Memphis. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
630 20th Lane East, BUILDING 2
630 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
910 sqft
Lovely end unit neighboring a courtyard. Perfect for kids. New upgraded LED lights keep energy bills down. Laminate flooring throughout.

1 Unit Available
675 20th Lane East
675 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This spacious unit now features beautiful wood tile flooring. You'll enjoy granite counter-tops, new cabinets, dishwasher, and microwave.

1 Unit Available
602 20th Lane East, BUILDING 1
602 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
Remodeled and upgraded! This end unit now features granite counter-tops, dishwasher, and microwave. LED lighting provides bright lights that are easy on the eyes and wallet. No backyard neighbors.

1 Unit Available
6023 TREMEZA PLACE
6023 Tremeza Pl, Memphis, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1936 sqft
LOCATION! Brand new! Great opportunity to rent this beautiful, spacious new construction home, located in the desired community of Trevesta! This house has everything you are looking for! 2 Car Garage, 1,936 square foot single-family home complete

1 Unit Available
731 20th Lane East, BUILDING 8
731 20th Lane East, Memphis, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
910 sqft
Updated led lighting. Save money on power bills. Brand new cabinets and counter tops. Dishwasher and disposal. Freshly painted.
36 Units Available
ParkCrest Landings
5725 1st Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,112
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1357 sqft
Resort-style community with lakeside pool and walking trails. Architectural style with elegant interiors, high ceilings and modern appliances. Minutes from Tom Bennett Park & Playground Pavilion and I-75. Grill area and green space.
Braden River East
64 Units Available
Carlton Arms of Bradenton
5200 Riverfront Dr, Bradenton, FL
Studio
$915
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$938
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1258 sqft
Pet-friendly community with riverfront views. Spacious units with private patios/balconies. Grounds are on 100 acres, with lighted tennis courts, waterfall pools, and boat docks with Gulf access.
Downtown Bradenton
54 Units Available
Aria at Bradenton
102 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,420
1401 sqft
Discover a perfect lifestyle in Bradenton’s newest apartment community. Aria will provide sanctuary and satisfaction for the busy professional.
Braden River East
84 Units Available
Blue Heron Living
420 Salt Meadow Circle, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,133
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1302 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1517 sqft
Vibrant, stylish gated community on an old Florida tidewater preserve. Enjoy nature walks, beach-style saltwater pool and shimmering lakes with night-lit fountains. Impressive apartments feature lofty ceilings, high-caliber kitchens and screened lanais with stunning views.
Downtown Bradenton
12 Units Available
Riversong
606 3rd Ave E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,132
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1450 sqft
Located just steps from Bishop Planetarium, Manatee Performing Arts Center, and the Riverwalk. Units include patio or balcony, stainless steel appliances, and washer dryer hookup. Community includes parking, pool, and courtyard.
Joel
9 Units Available
Preserve at Riverwalk
360 11th St E, Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1228 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with open floor plans, stainless appliances, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets. Amenities include resort-style pool, sundeck with outdoor kitchen and fire pit. Near Riverwalk and historic Manatee Village.
Samoset
4 Units Available
Palms at Cortez
3810 5th St E, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
978 sqft
Modern apartment residences with a wood flooring, spacious living areas and modern kitchens. Balcony or patio offered. On-site pool, clothes care center and picnic area. Within a controlled, gated community.

South Bradenton
1 Unit Available
3010 25th St W
3010 25th Street West, South Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
728 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3010 25th St W in South Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
6907 Playa Bella Dr
6907 Playa Bella Drive, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1525 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6907 Playa Bella Dr in Bradenton. View photos, descriptions and more!

Old Manatee Village
1 Unit Available
1030 TIDEWATER SHORES LOOP
1030 Tidewater Shores Loop, Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful terrace condo in sought after Tidewater Preserve community. This fourth floor, turnkey furnished condo has 1,120 square feet, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a split floor plan.

1 Unit Available
6807 GRAND ESTUARY TRAIL
6807 Grand Estuary Trail, Manatee County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Stunning, yet comfortable and relaxing, second floor unit with cathedral ceilings! Front and Rear screened porches are just "frosting on the cake" for this beautiful unit with direct view of the golf course and partial view of the pond! Furnished

1 Unit Available
6223 Laurel Creek Trail
6223 Laurel Creek Trail, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
3568 sqft
SPACIOUS, HIGH CEILING POOL HOME With VIEWS - Property Id: 266202 LOCATION! IN ELLENTON BY THE OUTLET MALL AND ICE ARENA A SPACIOUS OPEN FEELING WITH HIGH CEILINGS ON BOTH STORIES.

Samoset
1 Unit Available
305 30TH AVENUE W
305 30th Avenue West, South Bradenton, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
924 sqft
55+ Community. 2nd floor in mid-rise building with elevator. Wood laminate flooring with carpet in the bedroom. Has a separate dining area plus a bonus room off kitchen. Patio is screened.

1 Unit Available
6115 25th St E
6115 25th Street East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
2398 sqft
Rental townhome located in the community of Bougainvillea Place This beautifully appointed townhome offers three bedroom,a bonus room/office, plus two half baths, along with a 2 car garage.

West Bradenton
1 Unit Available
5416 4th Avenue West
5416 4th Avenue West, West Bradenton, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1015 sqft
This 2 Bedroom property has the modern style of today's homes while still keeping its old elegant charm.This property has an updated kitchen, Spanish style exterior, brick fireplace and refinished original flooring.

1 Unit Available
9711 33RD AVENUE E
9711 33rd Avenue East, Manatee County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2802 sqft
FOUR BEDROOM, 2 1/2 BATH IN FAMILY ORIENTED NEIGHBORHOOD. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS. SCREENED PORCH AND TWO OUTDOOR SITTING AREAS. FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO I-75 AND 275. NEW PUBLIX JUST DOWN THE STREET.

1 Unit Available
5327 SAN PALERMO DRIVE
5327 San Palermo Drive, Bradenton, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1529 sqft
Ready to move in. One year old home! Fantastic 3/2 and 2 car garage. Location cant be beat, close to I-75, literally 5 minutes away, great school district.

1 Unit Available
6841 67th Street Circle East
6841 67th Street Circle East, Manatee County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1404 sqft
Annual rental home located in the community of Heather Glen. This recently updated home offers an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings and tons of natural light.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Memphis, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Memphis renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

