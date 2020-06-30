All apartments in Memphis
Last updated June 30 2020 at 7:43 AM

1312 22nd St E

1312 22nd Street East · (941) 300-1941
Location

1312 22nd Street East, Memphis, FL 34221

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1477 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3-bedroom single family home in Palmetto Estates is a must see! At over 1400 sq ft, this spacious floor plan features: vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, Granite counter tops; huge Master bedroom suite with solid wood double sink vanity and Granite counter top, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate in the family room, kitchen, and dining area with ceramic tile in the bathrooms, plus ceiling fans throughout! Glass sliders off the family room lead out onto the enclosed lanai with lake views! Just off of the attached 2-car garage you'll find a sizable mud room with washer and dryer. Appliances include: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.

Palmetto Estates is close to beautiful Gulf Beaches, Tampa Bay's many amenities, downtown St. Pete, Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, Ellenton Outlet mall, and all that Florida's west coast has to offer! Minutes to US-41, I-75, and I-275 for a quick and easy commute in any direction. Don't hesitate, this gorgeous home will go quickly!

Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.

Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.
This property is professionally managed by Ryntal, LLC

Are you a Property Owner looking for Management Services? We can help!! We are a leader in Sarasota and Manatee Counties in Residential and small commercial property management services. For more info, please call 941.343.4526.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 22nd St E have any available units?
1312 22nd St E has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1312 22nd St E have?
Some of 1312 22nd St E's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 22nd St E currently offering any rent specials?
1312 22nd St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 22nd St E pet-friendly?
No, 1312 22nd St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Memphis.
Does 1312 22nd St E offer parking?
Yes, 1312 22nd St E offers parking.
Does 1312 22nd St E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 22nd St E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 22nd St E have a pool?
No, 1312 22nd St E does not have a pool.
Does 1312 22nd St E have accessible units?
No, 1312 22nd St E does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 22nd St E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 22nd St E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1312 22nd St E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1312 22nd St E has units with air conditioning.
