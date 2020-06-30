1312 22nd St E

Amenities

This 3-bedroom single family home in Palmetto Estates is a must see! At over 1400 sq ft, this spacious floor plan features: vaulted ceilings in the family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances, solid wood cabinets, Granite counter tops; huge Master bedroom suite with solid wood double sink vanity and Granite counter top, garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Carpet in the bedrooms, wood laminate in the family room, kitchen, and dining area with ceramic tile in the bathrooms, plus ceiling fans throughout! Glass sliders off the family room lead out onto the enclosed lanai with lake views! Just off of the attached 2-car garage you'll find a sizable mud room with washer and dryer. Appliances include: Refrigerator, range, microwave, dishwasher, and washer and dryer. Pets considered, no dangerous breeds.



Palmetto Estates is close to beautiful Gulf Beaches, Tampa Bay's many amenities, downtown St. Pete, Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier, Ellenton Outlet mall, and all that Florida's west coast has to offer! Minutes to US-41, I-75, and I-275 for a quick and easy commute in any direction. Don't hesitate, this gorgeous home will go quickly!



Qualifications: We run a complete background check that includes credit, criminal, income verification, prior landlord and eviction history. In terms of credit, we look at the entire picture as opposed to just the credit score, but in general, we do require a score over 550.



Please call 941.300.1941 for more information.

