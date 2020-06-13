188 Apartments for rent in Melbourne Beach, FL with balcony

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
The River Colony West
1 Unit Available
509 Riverside Circle
509 Riverside Circle, Melbourne Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2482 sqft
Rarely available spacious Melbourne Beach home for lease. This lovely property offers just under 2500 sqft, 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, a half acre lot with private backyard and large pool.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2207 Atlantic Street
2207 Atlantic Street, Melbourne Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2000 sqft
Currently Processing an Application on this Beautiful southeast corner penthouse unit at The Breakers! Kitchen open to living area with fireplace and balcony. Spacious 2nd floor master bedroom with gorgeous ocean views and balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Melbourne Beach

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
1403 S Miramar Avenue
1403 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1500 sqft
Ocean Views from your deck! Live just steps to the beach in this roomy 2 Bedroom 2/ Bath 2nd Floor Unit. Let the breezes blow through the windows and listen to the waves. Open and Airy living space, wood floors, nice appliances, washer dryer.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
301 S Miramar Avenue
301 South Miramar Avenue, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1176 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! Short or Long term rental. Owner flexible.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
78
78 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
5 Bedrooms
$29,800
5500 sqft
Beutifull luxury home in Ponce Dade Coral Gables 7 Bedroom 8 Bath, With pool, Kid Park, Big Patio, furnished.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Indialantic by The Sea
1 Unit Available
79
79 Miami Avenue, Indialantic, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
810 sqft
Large 1B / 1B. Move-in Ready. Completely remodeled. Wood kitchen cabinets, tiled flooring in common areas, wood flooring in bedrooms. Open balcony. Washer/Dryer in the unit. Assigned parking. Water is included.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
2775 S Highway A1a
2775 S Highway A1a, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,000
Lease this Incredible open-water-view home Annual or Short-term. Oceanfront home close to the heart of Melbourne Beach. Metal roof 2019, newer AC , solid block construction on pilings, storm protection, natural light throughout and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Melbourne Beach
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:23am
$
66 Units Available
Aqua Palm Bay
2133 Robert J Conlan Blvd NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,280
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1395 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Contact us to schedule your visit today! For a limited time, apply for only $35 & receive up to one month free on select apartment homes! *See Agent for details.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
5 Units Available
The Brittany
1874 Brittany Dr, Indialantic, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Paradise Beach and Park near I-95 and the Orlando Melbourne International Airport. Relaxing property amenities include a grill area, swimming pool and two lakes. Units have central air conditioning and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 07:00am
15 Units Available
Marisol at Vierra
2439 Casona Lane, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,528
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents live in units with laundry, air conditioning, walk-in closets, laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community includes yoga classes, pool and parking. Great location for commuters; close to I-95 and the Brevard Zoo.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
3 Units Available
Woodlake Village
1700 Woodlake Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Conveniently located just off I-95 in the heart of Palm Bay. Community features include lighted tennis courts, tanning area, a children's playground, and three sparkling pools with grilling facilities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:14pm
7 Units Available
Windwood Apartments
1530 Windwood Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$789
2 Bedrooms
$939
Windwood in Palm Bay, FL is located 2 miles east of I-95 and just 5 miles from Melbourne. Convenient to public transportation, a stone's throw from shopping and restaurants, Windwood is located between FIT and BCC.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
27 Units Available
The Vinings at Palm Bay
1000 Palm Place Dr NE, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$954
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,418
1356 sqft
Experience prestigious beach-style living when you're a resident of The Vinings at Palm Bay. Choose one of our spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Palm Bay, FL.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Compass
3595 Misty Oak Dr, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,075
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1016 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with lake views, walk-in closets and private patios. Residents have access to free Wi-Fi, fitness center and tennis court. Located minutes away from I-95 and the beach.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 10 at 04:49pm
$
41 Units Available
Pavilions at Monterey
1635 Monterey Dr, Palm Bay, FL
1 Bedroom
$975
Conveniently located in quaint Palm Bay, Florida, The Pavilions at Monterey Apartment Homes is the perfect place for you to call home! With spacious one bedroom Palm Bay, FL apartments for rent just minutes from the beach, your new home will be just

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
Port Malabar Country Club
1 Unit Available
2100 Forest Knoll Drive
2100 Forest Knoll Drive Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1069 sqft
In this gated community we have a two bedroom two full bath condo upstairs unit with balcony overlooking the community has an inground pool, barbeques and patio tables. master bedroom has a walk in closet plus a regular closet for loads of storage sp

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4955 Dixie Highway
4955 Dixie Highway, Palm Bay, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2159 sqft
Enjoy Breathtaking views from this 7th floor direct riverfront condo in one of the nicest buildings in the area. If your someone that prefers the finer things in life and you like quality.. Look no further.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
112 Mediterranean Way
112 Mediterranean Way, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
3220 sqft
Welcome to Fortebello Beachside in Indian Harbour Beach! Gated community, nestled between the Ocean & Banana River, This 4/3.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
2195 Highway A1a
2195 Highway A1a, Indian Harbour Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,700
2682 sqft
Available June, 1st 2020. Looking for the best rental in Satellite Beach? Don't miss the opportunity to rent this luxurious direct OCEANVIEW 7th Floor, SE corner unit in the perfectly maintained Gardenia condominium. This amazing 3BR 2.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
150 Sandy Shoes Drive
150 Sandy Shoes Drive, Brevard County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1615 sqft
Short term 3-5 months (3 mo. minimum) $3000 Tenant responsible for all utilities & 12% tax. Long term $2750 tenant responsible for all utilities (water/sewer/electric/cable/internet). Ready and waiting for you is this 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1209 E New Haven Avenue
1209 East New Haven Avenue, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
668 sqft
Available August 1, 2020 This unit has Picturesque views of Crane Creek in charming and quaint Historic Downtown Melbourne with tons of restaurants, art galleries, pubs, a theater and stores! There is an easy walk over the causeway to the Atlantic

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
1801 Island Club Drive
1801 Island Club Drive, Melbourne, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
572 sqft
Charming 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom condo located 3 blocks from the beach. This 3rd floor unit posses new exterior paint, newer carpet, upgraded bathroom, new refrigerate and window treatments.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
1 Unit Available
155 Palmetto Avenue
155 Palmetto Avenue, Brevard County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1350 sqft
2 applications pending. A hop skip and a jump to the Beach, food, shopping, schools and sidewalks leading to everything else you may need. Quiet dead-end street.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:55am
Palm Bay Colony
1 Unit Available
1943 Seagrape Street
1943 Sea Grapes Street Northeast, Palm Bay, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1237 sqft
Located in a wonderful 55+ community, this lovely, immaculate TURN-KEY home is located on a quiet corner lot that backs up to a wooded landscape.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Melbourne Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Melbourne Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

