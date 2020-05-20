All apartments in Medulla
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:07 PM

6372 Sedgeford Drive

6372 Sedgeford Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6372 Sedgeford Drive, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Chelsea Oaks is conveniently located half way between Tampa and Orlando with access to the Polk Parkway and I-4. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities at Chelsea Oaks include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.

This unit, the Abbey model, is a beautiful two-bedroom and two-bathroom single-story townhouse in the Chelsea Oaks community. This townhouse has a wonderful Master Bath that includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large shower, and tub. The kitchen, living, and dining areas are well designed for an open living atmosphere.

In this townhome there is crown molding in living room and wood floors in the kitchen, master bath, hallway, and second bath. There are glacier white Corian countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen also has new Energy Star appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have any available units?
6372 Sedgeford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have?
Some of 6372 Sedgeford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6372 Sedgeford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6372 Sedgeford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6372 Sedgeford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6372 Sedgeford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6372 Sedgeford Drive offers parking.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6372 Sedgeford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6372 Sedgeford Drive has a pool.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have accessible units?
No, 6372 Sedgeford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6372 Sedgeford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6372 Sedgeford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6372 Sedgeford Drive has units with air conditioning.

