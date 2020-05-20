6372 Sedgeford Drive

Amenities

The Chelsea Oaks executive townhouse community is a lovely gated development on the south side of Lakeland, located on Shepherd Rd. Chelsea Oaks is conveniently located half way between Tampa and Orlando with access to the Polk Parkway and I-4. Every townhouse in the community comes with a two-car garage, stone paver driveway, and lanai. Amenities at Chelsea Oaks include a community fitness center, pool access, and lawn maintenance.



This unit, the Abbey model, is a beautiful two-bedroom and two-bathroom single-story townhouse in the Chelsea Oaks community. This townhouse has a wonderful Master Bath that includes a double vanity, walk-in closet, large shower, and tub. The kitchen, living, and dining areas are well designed for an open living atmosphere.



In this townhome there is crown molding in living room and wood floors in the kitchen, master bath, hallway, and second bath. There are glacier white Corian countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. The kitchen also has new Energy Star appliances.