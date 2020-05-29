All apartments in Medulla
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE

5438 Lunn Landings Ave · No Longer Available
Location

5438 Lunn Landings Ave, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home! These GORGEOUS townhomes are brand new construction - STUNNING upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much, MUCH more! This cozy, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This premier corner townhome is 2,019 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area, a half bath and a master suite downstairs. Three more bedrooms, 1 full bathroom ( his/her sinks with tub/shower combo!!!) and uniquely-designed extra living room space upstairs. Also has 2 screened-in patios and a 2-car garage. Don't hesitate! These AMAZING homes lease VERY QUICKLY!!! Call today to schedule personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have any available units?
5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have?
Some of 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

