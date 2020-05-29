5438 LUNN LANDINGS AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! These GORGEOUS townhomes are brand new construction - STUNNING upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much, MUCH more! This cozy, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This premier corner townhome is 2,019 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area, a half bath and a master suite downstairs. Three more bedrooms, 1 full bathroom ( his/her sinks with tub/shower combo!!!) and uniquely-designed extra living room space upstairs. Also has 2 screened-in patios and a 2-car garage. Don't hesitate! These AMAZING homes lease VERY QUICKLY!!! Call today to schedule personal tour!