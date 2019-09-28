5034 Fairfield Ct.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony 24hr maintenance garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 1 car garage - This Southwest Lakeland 1/2 duplex is in a great location and has been recently lightly renovated with new paint inside and out. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a fenced yard and screened side porch.



Administration Fee:

Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee



If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.



VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BPHiCoa4HtX



Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):

- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery

- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance

- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests

- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline

- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4964435)