All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 5034 Fairfield Ct..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
5034 Fairfield Ct.
Last updated September 28 2019 at 11:25 AM

5034 Fairfield Ct.

5034 Fairfield Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

5034 Fairfield Court, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 1 car garage - This Southwest Lakeland 1/2 duplex is in a great location and has been recently lightly renovated with new paint inside and out. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a fenced yard and screened side porch.

Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee

If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.

VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BPHiCoa4HtX

Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4964435)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have any available units?
5034 Fairfield Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have?
Some of 5034 Fairfield Ct.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5034 Fairfield Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
5034 Fairfield Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5034 Fairfield Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 5034 Fairfield Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 5034 Fairfield Ct. offers parking.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5034 Fairfield Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have a pool?
No, 5034 Fairfield Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have accessible units?
No, 5034 Fairfield Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 5034 Fairfield Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5034 Fairfield Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5034 Fairfield Ct. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus