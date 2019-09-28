5034 Fairfield Ct.

Amenities
2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with 1 car garage - This Southwest Lakeland 1/2 duplex is in a great location and has been recently lightly renovated with new paint inside and out. The home features 2 bedrooms and 2 baths with a fenced yard and screened side porch.
Administration Fee:
Upon approval tenants will be subject to a $220 one-time administration fee
If credit is below 600 an increase of 5% will be added to the rental amount and depending on what is on credit report a last months rent could be required as well in accordance to our Rental Application Policy found on our website.
VIEW A 3D VIRTUAL TOUR HERE:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BPHiCoa4HtX
Tenant Compliance & Benefit Package (Included in rental amount):
- Bi-monthly A/C Filter Delivery
- $100,000 Tenant Liability Insurance
- Tenant Portal Access: Online payments & submission of maintenance requests
- 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance Hotline
- Reporting to Experian Rent Bureau
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4964435)