All apartments in Medulla
Find more places like 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Medulla, FL
/
2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE
Last updated February 6 2020 at 1:04 AM

2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE

2025 Lunn Landings Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2025 Lunn Landings Dr, Medulla, FL 33811

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Welcome home! These townhouses are brand new construction - beautiful upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much more. The small, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This interior unit is 1,845 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area and half bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. You also have 2 screened patios and a 2-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have any available units?
2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Medulla, FL.
What amenities does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have?
Some of 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Medulla.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have a pool?
No, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLOrlando, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FL
Town 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLFuller Heights, FLPlant City, FLHighland City, FLBartow, FLCombee Settlement, FLAuburndale, FL
Fish Hawk, FLValrico, FLEagle Lake, FLWinter Haven, FLBloomingdale, FLSeffner, FLZephyrhills, FLMango, FLLake Wales, FLHaines City, FLEast Lake-Orient Park, FLPasadena Hills, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Polk State CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
University of South Florida-Main Campus