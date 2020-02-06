2025 LUNN LANDINGS DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Welcome home! These townhouses are brand new construction - beautiful upgrades with 10 ft high ceilings on first floor, granite countertops, custom tile master showers, and much more. The small, gated community in southeast Lakeland offers privacy and a home-like atmosphere. Great school districts. This interior unit is 1,845 sq. ft. of living space, with all living area and half bath downstairs, 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. You also have 2 screened patios and a 2-car garage.