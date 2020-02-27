All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated February 27 2020 at 11:36 AM

3013 Salford Street

3013 Salford Street · No Longer Available
Location

3013 Salford Street, Meadow Woods, FL 32824
Wyndham Lakes Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
cable included
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Amazing 4 Bedroom + Office (maybe used as add guest room), 2 1/2 Bath Townhome In Wyndham Lakes With Screened Patio - Must See!!! Huge own Home With and over 2200sqft. living space. Open Living Room/Dining Room Area with Tile Floors. Upgraded Kitchen Featuring Granite Counter Tops and Side By Side Fridge with Ice and Water Dispenser. Beautiful Eat-In/Breakfast Bar,2 Car Garage and 1/2 Bathroom Downstairs for guest.Master Bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs Space, Double Walk In Closets and Full master Bathroom. Internet and Basic Cable Included, Private Screened In Porch, Washer-Dryer Hook Ups. Upstairs Office can be used as 5th bedroom.

Wyndham Lakes Estates offers a Community Pool, Club House with Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts. Lawn Service Included. Conveniently located near Orlando International Airport, Beach-line, New UCF Medical Campus, Lake Nona (Medical City), Great Schools & Shopping. One time Fees: Required HOA application and optional amenity access.

For Appointment to view call Rocio at 407-770-1748 x215 or 407-960-8241 or email at rocionaranjo@worldofhomes.net. You may also visit our website at www.worldofhomes.net

Elementary School: Wyndham Lakes Elementary
Middle School: South Creek Middle School
High School: Cypress Creek High School

(RLNE4798772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3013 Salford Street have any available units?
3013 Salford Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 3013 Salford Street have?
Some of 3013 Salford Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3013 Salford Street currently offering any rent specials?
3013 Salford Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3013 Salford Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3013 Salford Street is pet friendly.
Does 3013 Salford Street offer parking?
Yes, 3013 Salford Street offers parking.
Does 3013 Salford Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3013 Salford Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3013 Salford Street have a pool?
Yes, 3013 Salford Street has a pool.
Does 3013 Salford Street have accessible units?
No, 3013 Salford Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3013 Salford Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3013 Salford Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3013 Salford Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3013 Salford Street does not have units with air conditioning.
