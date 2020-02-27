3013 Salford Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly cable included garage

Unit Amenities cable included granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage internet access tennis court

Amazing 4 Bedroom + Office (maybe used as add guest room), 2 1/2 Bath Townhome In Wyndham Lakes With Screened Patio - Must See!!! Huge own Home With and over 2200sqft. living space. Open Living Room/Dining Room Area with Tile Floors. Upgraded Kitchen Featuring Granite Counter Tops and Side By Side Fridge with Ice and Water Dispenser. Beautiful Eat-In/Breakfast Bar,2 Car Garage and 1/2 Bathroom Downstairs for guest.Master Bedroom downstairs and 4 bedrooms upstairs Space, Double Walk In Closets and Full master Bathroom. Internet and Basic Cable Included, Private Screened In Porch, Washer-Dryer Hook Ups. Upstairs Office can be used as 5th bedroom.



Wyndham Lakes Estates offers a Community Pool, Club House with Fitness Center, Playground, Tennis & Basketball Courts. Lawn Service Included. Conveniently located near Orlando International Airport, Beach-line, New UCF Medical Campus, Lake Nona (Medical City), Great Schools & Shopping. One time Fees: Required HOA application and optional amenity access.



For Appointment to view call Rocio at 407-770-1748 x215 or 407-960-8241 or email at rocionaranjo@worldofhomes.net. You may also visit our website at www.worldofhomes.net



Elementary School: Wyndham Lakes Elementary

Middle School: South Creek Middle School

High School: Cypress Creek High School



(RLNE4798772)