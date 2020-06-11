All apartments in Meadow Woods
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

2731 Sand Arbor Circle

2731 Sand Arbor Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2731 Sand Arbor Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Two-Story Gated 5/3.5 in Sandhill Preserve! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this two story, 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with loft! Spacious formal living and dining area leads back to the charming kitchen. The kitchen highlights an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, center island, breakfast bar and pantry. WOW! Open living area showcases natural light, large windows with an amazing water view! There is also a half bath available for house guests. Master suite is located on the 1st floor and complete with private bath and walk-in closet. Make your way upstairs to the open loft, additional bedrooms and bathrooms. This one won't last long! Available now!!!

*** HOA requires separate application - $55 per adult or $95 married couple joint fee ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - https://www.nodalview.com/6cLNGSBWvZRHp8iL8kPSgQMP

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/2731-sand-arbor-circle

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5665695)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have any available units?
2731 Sand Arbor Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
Is 2731 Sand Arbor Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2731 Sand Arbor Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2731 Sand Arbor Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle offers parking.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have a pool?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle does not have a pool.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have accessible units?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2731 Sand Arbor Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2731 Sand Arbor Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

