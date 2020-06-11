2731 Sand Arbor Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Two-Story Gated 5/3.5 in Sandhill Preserve! - HOME SWEET HOME! You will feel right at home the moment you step in this two story, 5 Bedroom 3.5 Bath home with loft! Spacious formal living and dining area leads back to the charming kitchen. The kitchen highlights an ample amount of cabinetry, counter space, center island, breakfast bar and pantry. WOW! Open living area showcases natural light, large windows with an amazing water view! There is also a half bath available for house guests. Master suite is located on the 1st floor and complete with private bath and walk-in closet. Make your way upstairs to the open loft, additional bedrooms and bathrooms. This one won't last long! Available now!!!



