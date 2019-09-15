Amenities

15219 Great Bay Available 09/16/19 Spacious Town Home with Exceptional Amenities - Welcome to Wyndham Lakes Estates at Harrington Point! This Oversized, Updated Townhome is awaiting your arrival. The property has a total of four bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. This property offers two Master Bedrooms and additional Living Space on the Second Story. As you walk into the foyer you are greeted by the open Kitchen and Family Room combo; great for entertaining. The Kitchen has updated granite countertops, hardwood cabinets, closet pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. From the kitchen, you will notice the large living space with access out to the screened lanai. Off the great room is the 1st story Master Bedroom with access to the screened lanai. This Master has a large walk-in closet and private Master Bath. Master Bathroom has a standing shower with separate water closet. Moving to the second story you are greeted by the oversized loft, the additional bedrooms, spare full bathroom, and utility room. The loft is large enough to house the 8x4.5ft Pool Table. The loft would be great for a home office, game room, or second family room. Off the loft is the 2nd story Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet with private Master Bathroom. Lets not forget about the amenities that this Townhome Community offers. Less than a quarter-mile away you will have access to the Community Club House, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and the amazing Resort Style Pool. You are also centrally located to Lake Nona Medical City and OIA. Home is a smart home!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5122696)