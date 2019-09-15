All apartments in Meadow Woods
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
15219 Great Bay
Last updated September 15 2019

15219 Great Bay

15219 Great Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15219 Great Bay Lane, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
game room
parking
playground
pool
pool table
garage
tennis court
15219 Great Bay Available 09/16/19 Spacious Town Home with Exceptional Amenities - Welcome to Wyndham Lakes Estates at Harrington Point! This Oversized, Updated Townhome is awaiting your arrival. The property has a total of four bedrooms with three and a half bathrooms and a two-car garage. This property offers two Master Bedrooms and additional Living Space on the Second Story. As you walk into the foyer you are greeted by the open Kitchen and Family Room combo; great for entertaining. The Kitchen has updated granite countertops, hardwood cabinets, closet pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. From the kitchen, you will notice the large living space with access out to the screened lanai. Off the great room is the 1st story Master Bedroom with access to the screened lanai. This Master has a large walk-in closet and private Master Bath. Master Bathroom has a standing shower with separate water closet. Moving to the second story you are greeted by the oversized loft, the additional bedrooms, spare full bathroom, and utility room. The loft is large enough to house the 8x4.5ft Pool Table. The loft would be great for a home office, game room, or second family room. Off the loft is the 2nd story Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet with private Master Bathroom. Lets not forget about the amenities that this Townhome Community offers. Less than a quarter-mile away you will have access to the Community Club House, Playground, Tennis Courts, Basketball Courts, and the amazing Resort Style Pool. You are also centrally located to Lake Nona Medical City and OIA. Home is a smart home!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5122696)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15219 Great Bay have any available units?
15219 Great Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 15219 Great Bay have?
Some of 15219 Great Bay's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15219 Great Bay currently offering any rent specials?
15219 Great Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15219 Great Bay pet-friendly?
No, 15219 Great Bay is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 15219 Great Bay offer parking?
Yes, 15219 Great Bay offers parking.
Does 15219 Great Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15219 Great Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15219 Great Bay have a pool?
Yes, 15219 Great Bay has a pool.
Does 15219 Great Bay have accessible units?
No, 15219 Great Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 15219 Great Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 15219 Great Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15219 Great Bay have units with air conditioning?
No, 15219 Great Bay does not have units with air conditioning.
