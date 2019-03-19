All apartments in Meadow Woods
Find more places like 14760 Laguna Beach Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Woods, FL
/
14760 Laguna Beach Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14760 Laguna Beach Cir

14760 Laguna Beach Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Meadow Woods
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

14760 Laguna Beach Circle, Meadow Woods, FL 32824

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
3br 2ba Two Story Townhome in Island Cove Resort, Community Pools and Lawn Care, Full Size Washer and Dryer, High Ceilings, Minutes from Osceola Pkwy, 417, Medical City and Orlando International Pkwy - Location, location location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in Island Cove Resort which is minutes away from Osceola Parkway, Medical City and Orlando International Parkway. Island Cove Resort offers a Community Pools and Lawn Care.

Walk into the grand main level featuring high ceilings providing the Open Concept with lots of natural light. Time to enjoy a cup of java on your covered patio. The town home has all tile and hardwood flooring. The kitchen has all stainless appliances and light wood cabinetry with a nice pantry. Laundry area with Washer and Dryer.

The Master Bedroom and en suite are located on the lower level, with a large walk in closet. The two guest rooms located on the upper level are large complete with adequate closet space and ceiling fans throughout the home.

Schedule your showing soon.

Schools
Elementary school: Oakshire Elem
Middle school: Meadow Wood Middle
High school: Cypress Creek High School

Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792

Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:
https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando

Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!

*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies
*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies
Maximum Fee for Service Requests - Ask Agent

HOA Restrictions and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.

All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition

Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.
http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.

Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.

"We get results in "this market!"

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4620564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have any available units?
14760 Laguna Beach Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Woods, FL.
What amenities does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have?
Some of 14760 Laguna Beach Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14760 Laguna Beach Cir currently offering any rent specials?
14760 Laguna Beach Cir isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14760 Laguna Beach Cir pet-friendly?
No, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Meadow Woods.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir offer parking?
No, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir does not offer parking.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have a pool?
Yes, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir has a pool.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have accessible units?
No, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14760 Laguna Beach Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 14760 Laguna Beach Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Move Cross Country
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Woods 3 BedroomsMeadow Woods Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Woods Apartments with GarageMeadow Woods Apartments with Gym
Meadow Woods Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLMelbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLCocoa, FLEagle Lake, FLLoughman, FLDe Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FL
Pine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLCape Canaveral, FLPort St. John, FLMerritt Island, FLCocoa Beach, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Central FloridaFlorida Institute of Technology
Florida Southern CollegeOrange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Rollins College