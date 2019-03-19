14760 Laguna Beach Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

3br 2ba Two Story Townhome in Island Cove Resort, Community Pools and Lawn Care, Full Size Washer and Dryer, High Ceilings, Minutes from Osceola Pkwy, 417, Medical City and Orlando International Pkwy - Location, location location. This 3 bedroom 2 bath town home is located in Island Cove Resort which is minutes away from Osceola Parkway, Medical City and Orlando International Parkway. Island Cove Resort offers a Community Pools and Lawn Care.



Walk into the grand main level featuring high ceilings providing the Open Concept with lots of natural light. Time to enjoy a cup of java on your covered patio. The town home has all tile and hardwood flooring. The kitchen has all stainless appliances and light wood cabinetry with a nice pantry. Laundry area with Washer and Dryer.



The Master Bedroom and en suite are located on the lower level, with a large walk in closet. The two guest rooms located on the upper level are large complete with adequate closet space and ceiling fans throughout the home.



Schedule your showing soon.



Schools

Elementary school: Oakshire Elem

Middle school: Meadow Wood Middle

High school: Cypress Creek High School



Applications can be completed online and are first come first serve: https://pmpapply.com/applications/criteria/2658843_4041792



Complete your online application NOW to reserve this home:

https://pmpapply.com/property/orlando



Contact us today for your personal tour of this great home - it will NOT last long!



*$10 Filter Maintenance Fee Applies

*$12.50 Liability Insurance Fee Applies

Maximum Fee for Service Requests - Ask Agent



HOA Restrictions and Fees may apply - Ask Agent.



All Homes Rented in As-Is Condition



Call 904-520-4283 or 888-392-3525 to see this property.

http://www.OrlandoPropertyManagementPros.com.



Selling or Renting your home with Property Management Pros.com, EXCLUSIVE, UNMATCHED, 277 Point, Compound, & Hybrid, Marketing Systems is the answer.



"We get results in "this market!"



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4620564)