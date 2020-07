Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities playground pool

Beautiful 3/2 Townhouse located in the Keystone Subdivision. Freshly painted with tiled floors throughout. Kitchen has granite counter tops, beautiful tiled backsplash, and stainless refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, and dishwasher. Community Pool and Playground. Located in the Keystone subdivision off of Town Center Blvd. minutes away from the Orlando International Airport, 417, and Medical City.



HOA registration is required.