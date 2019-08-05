113 Chicago Woods Circle

Amenities

Location is key for this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath single family home. Located in the Meadow Woods area of Orlando, close to the attractions, airport, and all major toll roads. This home features an open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a custom tile back splash, maple cabinets, center island, eating area and bar seating. The master bedroom is located downstairs and all other bedrooms and a bathroom are upstairs. This home won't last!



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

