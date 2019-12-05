All apartments in Meadow Oaks
Find more places like 12902 Kellywood Cir.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Meadow Oaks, FL
/
12902 Kellywood Cir
Last updated December 5 2019 at 2:46 PM

12902 Kellywood Cir

12902 Kellywood Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

12902 Kellywood Circle, Meadow Oaks, FL 34669
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 bed/2 Bath garage home, freshly painted throughout. Large living and dining doom. Screened in Lanai and fenced in back yard that is great for entertaining guest or enjoying the Florida Sun! Centrally located and easy commute to Tampa. Wont last long! Apply today!

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult non-refundable application fee. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. In addition to the advertised base rent, you will be required to pay $20.00 monthly for our utility & maintenance reduction program. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have any available units?
12902 Kellywood Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Meadow Oaks, FL.
Is 12902 Kellywood Cir currently offering any rent specials?
12902 Kellywood Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12902 Kellywood Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 12902 Kellywood Cir is pet friendly.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir offer parking?
Yes, 12902 Kellywood Cir offers parking.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12902 Kellywood Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have a pool?
No, 12902 Kellywood Cir does not have a pool.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have accessible units?
No, 12902 Kellywood Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 12902 Kellywood Cir does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12902 Kellywood Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 12902 Kellywood Cir does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Meadow Oaks 3 BedroomsMeadow Oaks Apartments with Balcony
Meadow Oaks Apartments with GarageMeadow Oaks Apartments with Parking
Meadow Oaks Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTemple Terrace, FLTarpon Springs, FLBelleair, FLCitrus Hills, FL
Progress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLCitrus Springs, FLCombee Settlement, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLTierra Verde, FLMadeira Beach, FLSun City Center, FLWest Lealman, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-TampaUniversity of South Florida-St Petersburg
Erwin Technical College