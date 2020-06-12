/
/
meadow oaks
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:44 AM
162 Apartments for rent in Meadow Oaks, FL📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
12840 Payne Stewart Way
12840 Payne Stewart Way, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Gorgeous 4/2 on Meadow Oaks Golf Course - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive
12641 Cedar Ridge Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,386
1502 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Shadow Ridge
1 Unit Available
12738 Buckhorn Drive
12738 Buckhorn Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1265 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Meadow Oaks
1 Unit Available
13016 TITLEIST DRIVE
13016 Titleist Drive, Meadow Oaks, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1411 sqft
Lovely 3 brm/ 2 ba /2car garage featuring eat in kitchen, living rm, dining rm, screen enclosed porch
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14002 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$980
GREAT LOCATION NEAR GOOD SCHOOLS (3.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14004 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14008 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
11915 COLONY LAKES BOULEVARD
11915 Colony Lakes Boulevard, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1770 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with tile flooring throughout the main areas. As you enter the home, you have the large living/family room.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beacon Woods Village
1 Unit Available
12409 Eagleswood Dr. Unit D
12409 Eagleswood Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1116 sqft
55+ 2 story, 2 Bed /2Bath Furnished Condo- Short Term or Long Term!! - This is a perfect home for a snowbird! Just pack a suitcase and come relax in Sunny Florida! Many options available! -Short term furnished home includes cable/internet,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lone Star Ranch
1 Unit Available
12119 Deer Track
12119 Deertrack Loop, Quail Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
2321 sqft
12119 Deer Track - With approved application, 1/2 FIRST Months RENT is FREE with 12 month lease. Inquire for Details.Lovely 2 Story, 3 bedroom with Bonus Room 2 1/2 Baths, 2 Car Garage.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jasmine Trails
1 Unit Available
8404 Duval Dr.
8404 Duval Drive, Bayonet Point, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1150 sqft
Large 2/2/1 in Jasmine Trails with wood/tile floors, Fresh paint, and Fully Fenced Yard!!!! - PLEASE CALL US TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR TO VIEW THIS HOME! 727-741-4651 ^^^^^ This is the fastest way to get a response and schedule a tour!!
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11408 Trout Way, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14029 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14028 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14019 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11419 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,275
Clean, quiet mobile home community!!! 1,2, and 3 bedroom available!!! Kid and pet friendly (no vicious breeds)!!! Low deposits! No application fee! No credit check! And low affordable rates!!! What are you waiting for? Call today!!!! (RLNE1240303)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14024 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$865
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14015 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14035 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$940
Spacious mobile homes for rent in Pasco County! Check out our amazing amenities: -washer and dryer hookups -pool -playground -basketball court -on site maintenance get moved in tonight (RLNE1254612)
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14018 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$950
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
11411 Perch Street, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$850
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14011 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,175
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! W/d connections in every home! Community pool and playground for the kids to enjoy!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14033 Bream Drive, Pasco County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$965
Need to move FAST? We've got you covered! We work hard so you don't have to! Units available for immediate occupancy! Low deposits and affordable rates! View today Move tomorrow! Pets welcome! Beautifully updated mobile homes in a recently renovated
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Forest Green Family Community
14016 Bluegill Lane, Pasco County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$855
Quiet, mobile home community in a country setting!!! Low move in deposits and affordable rates!!! All age community and pet friendly too (no vicious breeds)!!! Call today we offer no application fees, and no credit check!!!! Call today before all
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Meadow Oaks rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,500.
Some of the colleges located in the Meadow Oaks area include Florida Southern College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, Altierus Career College-Tampa, University of South Florida-St Petersburg, and Erwin Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Meadow Oaks from include Tampa, St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Brandon, and Lakeland.
