5652 Eichen CIR E

Amenities

granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan media room

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office. NEW Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets in kitchen ,Completely Remodeled Bathrooms . Cozy home, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a den which could be used as an office or a bedroom. Bright and airy throughout the home, windows in each room of the house. Large eat in kitchen .Master bedroom , kitchen and living room opens up to a screened Lanai.Home is completely diagonally tiled, new base board throughout the home. Oversized Garage. Spacious master and Guest room with own bathrooms and closets. Underground well and sprinkler system. updated kitchen and bathrooms.This is a well built, well taken care of Ruttenberg home. Nicely landscaped lawn.Screened , Tiled lanai is has a ceiling fan and is great for outdoor space, completely private. Ready to move in.



owner pays for lawn care.