McGregor, FL
5652 Eichen CIR E
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

5652 Eichen CIR E

5652 Eichen Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5652 Eichen Circle, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
media room
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL HOME, SUPER CLEAN READY FOR OCCUPANCY off Historical McGregor boulevard. EXCELLENT LOCATION Close to beaches, Sanibel. Cape Coral,Schools , Shopping, Theatres, Hospitals. 117 X 100 lot size per property appraiser's office. NEW Stainless Steel Samsung Appliances, granite counter tops and wood cabinets in kitchen ,Completely Remodeled Bathrooms . Cozy home, 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and a den which could be used as an office or a bedroom. Bright and airy throughout the home, windows in each room of the house. Large eat in kitchen .Master bedroom , kitchen and living room opens up to a screened Lanai.Home is completely diagonally tiled, new base board throughout the home. Oversized Garage. Spacious master and Guest room with own bathrooms and closets. Underground well and sprinkler system. updated kitchen and bathrooms.This is a well built, well taken care of Ruttenberg home. Nicely landscaped lawn.Screened , Tiled lanai is has a ceiling fan and is great for outdoor space, completely private. Ready to move in.

owner pays for lawn care.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have any available units?
5652 Eichen CIR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McGregor, FL.
What amenities does 5652 Eichen CIR E have?
Some of 5652 Eichen CIR E's amenities include granite counters, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5652 Eichen CIR E currently offering any rent specials?
5652 Eichen CIR E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5652 Eichen CIR E pet-friendly?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E offer parking?
Yes, 5652 Eichen CIR E does offer parking.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have a pool?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E does not have a pool.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have accessible units?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E does not have accessible units.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have units with dishwashers?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5652 Eichen CIR E have units with air conditioning?
No, 5652 Eichen CIR E does not have units with air conditioning.
