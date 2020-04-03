All apartments in McGregor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:24 PM

4612 Flagship DR

4612 Flagship Drive · (239) 229-5666
Location

4612 Flagship Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 403 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
gym
pool
coffee bar
bocce court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bocce court
coffee bar
gym
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes. Vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms make this a very desirable property to rent year after year. All new tile throughout, 5 t.vs, wine/coffee bar, granite counters, and beautifully updated baths. You will feel at home here and all renters get the use of the country club and amenities. Unlimited golf no green fees, bocce, pick lball, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 2 restaurants, outdoor sports bar, pavilion to grill, fitness center, lap pool.
rental rates are for annual but could also be available this 2020 season and seasonal rates apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4612 Flagship DR have any available units?
4612 Flagship DR has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4612 Flagship DR have?
Some of 4612 Flagship DR's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4612 Flagship DR currently offering any rent specials?
4612 Flagship DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4612 Flagship DR pet-friendly?
No, 4612 Flagship DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 4612 Flagship DR offer parking?
No, 4612 Flagship DR does not offer parking.
Does 4612 Flagship DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4612 Flagship DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4612 Flagship DR have a pool?
Yes, 4612 Flagship DR has a pool.
Does 4612 Flagship DR have accessible units?
No, 4612 Flagship DR does not have accessible units.
Does 4612 Flagship DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 4612 Flagship DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4612 Flagship DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 4612 Flagship DR does not have units with air conditioning.
