4612 Flagship DR

Amenities

AVAILABLE JAN 2020 and from APRIL ON.......Gorgeous and luxuriously renovated from top to bottom 2 plus den. With expansive lanai overlooking the golf course and sparkling lakes. Vaulted ceilings and split bedrooms make this a very desirable property to rent year after year. All new tile throughout, 5 t.vs, wine/coffee bar, granite counters, and beautifully updated baths. You will feel at home here and all renters get the use of the country club and amenities. Unlimited golf no green fees, bocce, pick lball, 13 har-tru tennis courts, 2 restaurants, outdoor sports bar, pavilion to grill, fitness center, lap pool.

rental rates are for annual but could also be available this 2020 season and seasonal rates apply.