Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bocce court pool tennis court

One of a kind! This updated totally renovated 2 + den/2 condo offers split floor plan. Condo has a fabulous golf and lake views, hard wood floors, updated baths with jacuzzi ,gorgeous kitchen with updated stainless appliances, granite counters, 42'' cabinets. steps form community pool and allows you unlimited golf, tennis, bocce, pickleball and fabulous dining and entertainment. You will LOVE it here at the Landings and this condo is well provisioned and comfortable. Call today!