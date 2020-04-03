4140 Steamboat BEND E

Amenities

patio / balcony parking gym pool bocce court tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities bocce court gym parking pool tennis court

RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience. Southern exposure from screened lanai and great and enjoyable views of rolling greens and sparkling lakes. You will enjoy the many hours of watching the golfers from this patio. New carpet has also been recently added. Book this condo and start enjoying your winter months in this amazing active community that offers unlimited golf, tennis, pickle ball, bocce,fitness center and lap pools.