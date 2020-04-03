All apartments in McGregor
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:23 PM

4140 Steamboat BEND E

4140 Steamboat Bend East · (239) 229-5666
Location

4140 Steamboat Bend East, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 502 · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
gym
pool
bocce court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
RATES VARY BY MONTH, PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS. Rental available for Jan-April 2019. Owners have recently put in band new furniture. Condo offers under the building parking a huge plus and convenience. Southern exposure from screened lanai and great and enjoyable views of rolling greens and sparkling lakes. You will enjoy the many hours of watching the golfers from this patio. New carpet has also been recently added. Book this condo and start enjoying your winter months in this amazing active community that offers unlimited golf, tennis, pickle ball, bocce,fitness center and lap pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have any available units?
4140 Steamboat BEND E has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have?
Some of 4140 Steamboat BEND E's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 Steamboat BEND E currently offering any rent specials?
4140 Steamboat BEND E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 Steamboat BEND E pet-friendly?
No, 4140 Steamboat BEND E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E offer parking?
Yes, 4140 Steamboat BEND E does offer parking.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4140 Steamboat BEND E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have a pool?
Yes, 4140 Steamboat BEND E has a pool.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have accessible units?
No, 4140 Steamboat BEND E does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have units with dishwashers?
No, 4140 Steamboat BEND E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4140 Steamboat BEND E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4140 Steamboat BEND E does not have units with air conditioning.
