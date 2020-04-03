119 Placid DR

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach. Enjoy cruising the canals to the river, to go to the beach, for a boat ride, wildlife watching or fishing. The updated home was recently painted and offers wood floors throughout and porcelain tile in the bathrooms. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, large walk in master bedroom closet, updated bathrooms, kitchen with Thomasville cabinets, farmers sink, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The split bedrooms floor plan offers lots of privacy. The pool area has lots of patio area to entertain. Bring your boat and personal items that's all you need! It is a vacation rental so 11 1/2% taxes apply.