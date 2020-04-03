All apartments in McGregor
Last updated April 3 2020

119 Placid DR

119 Placid Drive · (239) 340-9419
Location

119 Placid Drive, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,250

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
This furnished home is Florida living at it's best. Located on a quiet street on a deep water canal, which is centrally located just 6 miles from Sanibel or Fort Myers Beach. Enjoy cruising the canals to the river, to go to the beach, for a boat ride, wildlife watching or fishing. The updated home was recently painted and offers wood floors throughout and porcelain tile in the bathrooms. Other upgrades include plantation shutters, large walk in master bedroom closet, updated bathrooms, kitchen with Thomasville cabinets, farmers sink, granite counter tops, and stainless steel appliances. The split bedrooms floor plan offers lots of privacy. The pool area has lots of patio area to entertain. Bring your boat and personal items that's all you need! It is a vacation rental so 11 1/2% taxes apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Placid DR have any available units?
119 Placid DR has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 119 Placid DR have?
Some of 119 Placid DR's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Placid DR currently offering any rent specials?
119 Placid DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Placid DR pet-friendly?
No, 119 Placid DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 119 Placid DR offer parking?
No, 119 Placid DR does not offer parking.
Does 119 Placid DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 119 Placid DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Placid DR have a pool?
Yes, 119 Placid DR has a pool.
Does 119 Placid DR have accessible units?
No, 119 Placid DR does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Placid DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Placid DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Placid DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 119 Placid DR does not have units with air conditioning.
