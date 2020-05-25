10020 Magnolia Pointe PT

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel pool range refrigerator

Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe. From the moment you drive up the brick driveway and through the custom rod iron entry gate you will feel your worries slip away. Standing in the foyer you will see the large dining and family room, continue through the double doors to a private study/den or to the kitchen complete with a butler’s pantry making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen is a true chef’s kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, lots of granite countertop space along with wine storage. The open kitchen overlooks the large living room with a built-in entertainment center to help with your TV and components. The home features tile and wood floors along with countless other stunning features including built-ins throughout, custom vanities, French doors from the bedrooms to the pool complete with a water feature. The list goes on and on. This property is truly a gem hidden away and filled with surprises.