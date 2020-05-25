All apartments in McGregor
Last updated May 25 2020 at 7:14 PM

10020 Magnolia Pointe PT

10020 Magnolia Pointe · (239) 898-6072
Location

10020 Magnolia Pointe, McGregor, FL 33919
McGregor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2536 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
pool
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Discover a private paradise, hidden away but in a perfect location central to everything. This spectacular custom-built French Normandy Manor style luxury home is in the exclusive gated riverfront community at Magnolia Pointe. From the moment you drive up the brick driveway and through the custom rod iron entry gate you will feel your worries slip away. Standing in the foyer you will see the large dining and family room, continue through the double doors to a private study/den or to the kitchen complete with a butler’s pantry making entertaining a breeze. The kitchen is a true chef’s kitchen with Viking stainless steel appliances, lots of granite countertop space along with wine storage. The open kitchen overlooks the large living room with a built-in entertainment center to help with your TV and components. The home features tile and wood floors along with countless other stunning features including built-ins throughout, custom vanities, French doors from the bedrooms to the pool complete with a water feature. The list goes on and on. This property is truly a gem hidden away and filled with surprises.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have any available units?
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have?
Some of 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT currently offering any rent specials?
10020 Magnolia Pointe PT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT pet-friendly?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McGregor.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT offer parking?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT does not offer parking.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have a pool?
Yes, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT has a pool.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have accessible units?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT does not have accessible units.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have units with dishwashers?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT have units with air conditioning?
No, 10020 Magnolia Pointe PT does not have units with air conditioning.
