Amenities

dishwasher all utils included garage ice maker microwave furnished

Absolutely gorgeous home for rent or possible purchase. Fully furnished 4 bedroom 2 and a half baths with 2 car garage. All utilities included. Home has everything that you could possibly need. Home located at the end of a cul-de-sac. Just bring your toothbrush!! Amazing friendly neighborhood. Will do yearly furnished lease also. Multiple options available.