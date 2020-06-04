All apartments in Martin County
Last updated January 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

2080 NE Ocean Dr

2080 Northeast Ocean Boulevard · (305) 807-5448
Location

2080 Northeast Ocean Boulevard, Martin County, FL 34996

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
valet service
Stunning ocean front FURNISHED Condo! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1343 sqft unit. Marble floors throughout, custom made closets, washer & dryer, open kitchen with granite counters & appliances, open balcony with amazing ocean views, among others. Boutique-styled & full-service building, 24h security, direct beach access & beach service, valet parking, tennis courts, exercise room overlooking the beautiful pool deck and ocean with covered cabana area, heated pool, hot tub. Excellent location close to airports, shops, restaurants, entertainment, Aventura Mall, Gulfstream Village. *CAN BE RENTED 12 TIMES A YEAR. *ASK for Rent Season Prices. NOT AVAILABLE from Dec 20, 2019 to March 15, 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have any available units?
2080 NE Ocean Dr has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have?
Some of 2080 NE Ocean Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2080 NE Ocean Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2080 NE Ocean Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2080 NE Ocean Dr pet-friendly?
No, 2080 NE Ocean Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Martin County.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr offers parking.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have a pool?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr has a pool.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have accessible units?
No, 2080 NE Ocean Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2080 NE Ocean Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 2080 NE Ocean Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2080 NE Ocean Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
