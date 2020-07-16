All apartments in Marion County
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:33 PM

5633 NW 27TH PLACE

5633 Northwest 27th Place · (352) 816-0397
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5633 Northwest 27th Place, Marion County, FL 34482

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms. Eat in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large sliding doors open to the screened in patio with jacuzzi/small pool to enjoy. Tenants can also enjoy the community amenities. HOA included in the rent. Available 8 months lease. Must vacant no later than November 30th 2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have any available units?
5633 NW 27TH PLACE has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have?
Some of 5633 NW 27TH PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5633 NW 27TH PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
5633 NW 27TH PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5633 NW 27TH PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Marion County.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE offers parking.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE has a pool.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have accessible units?
No, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5633 NW 27TH PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5633 NW 27TH PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
