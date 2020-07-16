5633 NW 27TH PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Immaculate turn key seasonal rental available in Ocala Palms golf community, a 3 bedroom 2 bath home, property has been renovated & offers all the convenience of home, split floor plan, wood floors,tile kitchen and new carpets in the bedrooms. Eat in kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large sliding doors open to the screened in patio with jacuzzi/small pool to enjoy. Tenants can also enjoy the community amenities. HOA included in the rent. Available 8 months lease. Must vacant no later than November 30th 2020