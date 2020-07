Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

3/2/2 New interior paint. 1632 living square footage. Split plan, eat in kitchen, inside laundry, family room, screened porch. Central air and heat. Appliances: dishwasher, microwave and stove. Community water/sewer. SCHOOLS: Dunnellon Middle and High, Sunrise Elementary. All applicants must view property. We DO NOT right sight unseen. All applicants over the age of 18 must submit an application that will reside in property. All homes are rented "AS IS" NO PETS OR SECTION 8.