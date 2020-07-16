All apartments in Marion County
22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD

22976 Southwest 117th Place Road · No Longer Available
Location

22976 Southwest 117th Place Road, Marion County, FL 34431

Turnkey - Waterfront Nicely Furnished 2/1.5 "A" Frame with Dock and optional hot-tub -
This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.00 per month and includes water, electric, sewer, and cable TV (Tenant will need personal hotspot or WIFI) and is available short term (3-month minimum) or for an annual lease. Nicely furnished with 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath upstairs, one full bath and laundry, kitchen, living room downstairs. Beautiful deck to lounge on with an optional hot-tub. Enjoy fishing, boating, or sunsets on the lazy Withlacoochee River! Unfortunately, this is a pet-free property, so no pets. For additional information or to schedule a viewing call and speak with one of our Property Managers - Roland Duquette or Becki Gamble at (352) 804-6574 or apply online at www.riverlandrealty.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2790660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

