22976 SW 117TH PLACE RD

This Unique Turnkey "A" Frame with a wonderful boardwalk and dock on the Withlacoochee River is just $1600.00 per month and includes water, electric, sewer, and cable TV (Tenant will need personal hotspot or WIFI) and is available short term (3-month minimum) or for an annual lease. Nicely furnished with 2 bedrooms and 1/2 bath upstairs, one full bath and laundry, kitchen, living room downstairs. Beautiful deck to lounge on with an optional hot-tub. Enjoy fishing, boating, or sunsets on the lazy Withlacoochee River! Unfortunately, this is a pet-free property, so no pets. For additional information or to schedule a viewing call and speak with one of our Property Managers - Roland Duquette or Becki Gamble at (352) 804-6574 or apply online at www.riverlandrealty.com



No Pets Allowed



