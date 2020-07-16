All apartments in Marion County
Find more places like 13120 Sw 49th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Marion County, FL
/
13120 Sw 49th Ave
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

13120 Sw 49th Ave

13120 SW 49th Ave · (352) 246-6567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

13120 SW 49th Ave, Marion County, FL 34473

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Nice Family home near Marion Oaks Elementary, Sunrise Elementary and Liberty Middle School in a very quiet neighborhood. Freshly painted 4 Bedroom 2 Bath: Very open triple-split floor plan with laminate wood floors in Living,Dining,Kitchen and Master Bedroom. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, updated countertops, cordless blinds and Led lighting. His& hers sinks with stand up shower and garden tub in master bedroom. Central A/C and heat. Fenced in yard and Patio screened enclosure. No HOA fees. Super quiet neighborhood.

Available For October 1st or earlier.

First month rent and $1000 security deposit required to move in. Pet security deposit required(please ask for more info)

Must complete a (No Charge) Pre Application to schedule a tour.

Background & Credit Check required during the final screening.

Contact Vanessa if you have any questions (352)246-6567 or vcmcproperties@yahoo.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have any available units?
13120 Sw 49th Ave has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have?
Some of 13120 Sw 49th Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13120 Sw 49th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13120 Sw 49th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13120 Sw 49th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13120 Sw 49th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 13120 Sw 49th Ave offers parking.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13120 Sw 49th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have a pool?
No, 13120 Sw 49th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have accessible units?
No, 13120 Sw 49th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13120 Sw 49th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 13120 Sw 49th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13120 Sw 49th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13120 Sw 49th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Latigo 27
1601 SW 27th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
Steeples
2901 SW 41st St
Ocala, FL 34474
Deerwood Village
1850 SE 18th Ave
Ocala, FL 34471
The Estates At Heathbrook
4900 SW 46th Ct
Ocala, FL 34474
Carrington Lane
3001 SE Lake Weir Ave
Ocala, FL 34471

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLCitrus Springs, FLLady Lake, FLSilver Springs Shores, FLThe Villages, FLWildwood, FLBeverly Hills, FL
Citrus Hills, FLCrystal River, FLEustis, FLInverness, FLMount Dora, FLLeesburg, FLTavares, FLHomosassa, FLApopka, FLSugarmill Woods, FLDeBary, FLGroveland, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity