11350 SW 75TH TERRACE ROAD.

Beautiful 3 bedroom - 2 bath home for rent in Oak Run Country Club. This home is in Parkview East on a very quiet cul-de-sac. This is a corner lot home with tree-lined backyard which is very private. Great to enjoy your morning coffee on. Inviting foyer that opens to large living room with a separate dining room with a stained glass window (light & bright). Double sliding doors are just off the living room that lead to Florida room. Home offers an eat-in kitchen with a breakfast bar & a large seating area. The Family room is just off the kitchen. Open floor plan offers a split bedroom plan with a large master bedroom with 2 walk-in closets and a luxury bathroom. Bathroom has a large shower, tub and 2 sinks. 2 car garage with a screen too! Amenity fee is paid by the Landlord & includes basic cable TV, curbside garbage pick-up, home mail delivery, 3 guarded gates, maintenance of common areas & use of all facilities. Facilities include 2 fitness centers, billiards room, library, tennis & bocce courts, 5 outdoor pools, 1 indoor pool, 3 clubhouses, 18 hole golf course, driving range, shuffleboard, horseshoes, 2 restaurants. Also offers a monthly newsletter delivered to your home, with the activity schedules & much more. Don't miss out on the opportunity to live in Oak Run Country Club